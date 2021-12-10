Mark Watkins has lived in Green Valley for years and has always noticed residents go all-out during Christmas until last year, when the pandemic changed the holiday season for the whole world.
“Last year was very lean and it (COVID) just took the life out of it,” he said. “Hopefully, this year everyone is trying to get over it and get through it.”
For him, Christmas 2021 represents a chance to bring a little cheer back.
“Let's face it, right now the world is in turmoil," he said. "Where do you want to go from there? You have got to find something and Christmas is my favorite holiday.”
Watkins has special insight into the spirit of Christmas. He’s a local Santa Claus, and with a national “Santa shortage,” he’s staying busy. He’s got Santa gigs booked almost every night after he gets off his day job at La Posada, bringing his act to daycares, assisted living homes and private residences.
Santa shortage
According to HireSanta, a national Santa booking service, the demand for Santas has grown 121% compared to the last two years.
They also noted the number of Santas available has declined due to COVID-19 precautions, retirements and even COVID deaths in the Santa industry.
In Sahuarita and Green Valley, Santas have been fairly obtainable thanks to established relationships and volunteers. And, with people avoiding crowds, residents are turning to smaller, localized events to get their Santa fix.
Santa for hire
Watkins started being Santa almost by accident. In 2008, he was delayed at the airport and his white beard and red Phillies hat caught the attention of some children.
“All of a sudden there were four or five kids circling me and I'm going, ‘What's this all about?’” he said. “Finally, the mother came up and said, ‘Can we take a picture of you and the kids? They want to talk to you because they think you’re Santa Claus.’”
“Then I got home and told my wife, I said, ‘Wow, those kids thought I was Santa.’”
In 2016, when he started at La Posada working in facilities, coworkers saw the Santa in him too, and the gig grew from there through referrals.
Wife Sheila Watkins saw the opportunity for them to make some extra money during the holidays and so they started doing paid gigs this year.
“He used to do it just for tamales and beer, and I said, ‘Next year, honey, I'm hooking you up with some paid gigs,’” she said.
Sheila said people are fans of home visits because they get more time to interact with Santa and don’t have to go to a mall.
The couple advertise on Facebook and still get a lot of word-of-mouth referrals. They booked their first gig Thanksgiving night and have been working since.
“We still have some open dates,” Sheila said. “Everyone wants Christmas Eve but we are only doing a limited number on Christmas Eve. We have two or three booked that night.”
Mark said his favorite part of being Santa is the reactions he gets, especially from children.
“They realize this beard is real and people always tell me you got the eyes for Santa,” he said. “Even my own step-grandkids, the three little ones, firmly believe I’m Santa and they will tell everyone, ‘This is my grandfather and he's Santa.'”
Mark said it's not just kids that benefit from Santa. Retirees and residents of nursing homes are missing family during the season.
“I can see it in their eyes when I come into the house; they are lonely and it’s the same at La Posada,” he said. “If I can spread a little cheer in their life and do that, I think that's what the whole world needs.”
Long time Santa
Stephen Teiper has been Santa all over the country for 35 years. He moved to Green Valley about six years ago.
The 72-year-old said he bought his first suit around 1980, and his collection has grown to three outfits.
“My fraternity had a suit and my dad somehow got it,” he said. “He played Santa for his friends and I used it and had a giggle.”
He starts doing gigs around Thanksgiving and works through the season, playing Santa at spaces like retirement centers and legion posts.
This year he has booked 17 or 18 gigs, typical for him in a season. In 2020, he worked far less thanks to the pandemic, but it was a blessing in disguise.
“COVID saved my life, I might be the only person to say that,” he said. “I had only three gigs. I went to my doctor right after Christmas and had two widowmakers and if I would have done my full schedule I would have had a heart attack and died.”
For Teiper, the joy of being Santa comes from the moments with people and making them smile, from kids to adults.
“With the retirement homes, a lot of the residents have dementia supreme, but for a few minutes they get to go back to childhood,” he said. “They get to relive the joy they have and put it together.”
One of the big things he’s noticed this year is that people are back in the festive spirit after 2020.
“Let's put it this way, prior to COVID, everybody saying Happy Holidays and this year that expression is obsolete,” he said. “Everyone wants to celebrate Christmas as Christmas. People are more festive, more open, and I haven't seen as much negative.”
No problems
While the so-called Santa shortage has affected some cities, many organizations in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area were able to secure the same Santa they have used in the past.
Posada Java Manager Holly Doyle was responsible for finding a Santa for La Posada residents for photo ops this month, and she knew just the man to do it, Stephen Teiper.
Finding Santa was no problem because they had already connected three or four years ago.
“I just gave him a call and got it set up but I do know when I called him it was just before Halloween and I was the first person to call him,” she said. “Normally, he's got some stuff booked by then already and it was surprising that at the end of October he didn’t have anyone.”
Doyle said they skipped a Santa event last year due to the pandemic, and it seems like people are ready to experience holiday cheer again.
“I get to talk to a lot of people in the area and I feel a lot more people are willing to give back and do more, just giving back the holiday spirit,” she said.
The Town of Sahuarita didn’t have a problem finding someone to play Santa for their upcoming Winterfest, spokesman Mark Febbo said.
“One of the parks employees involved with setting up the event has an acquaintance who dons the Santa gear every year, so we just reached out to him,” Febbo said.
Not the right time
Karin Topping, executive director of the Tubac Center of the Arts, said while they have traditionally brought in a Santa for their holiday event, it didn’t feel quite safe to do it this year.
“We’re trying to be prudent and cautious, and it’s just not a good idea right now with people sitting on Santa's lap,” she said. “We did not opt to have one this year. COVID is not going to go away anytime soon.”
Their popular luminaria event took place last weekend, and Topping said people asked about Santa, though most have been understanding.
They have someone in mind already for when they resume the Kris Kringle tradition.
“When it is safe to do so, we will invite him again in December and we’re looking forward to it,” she said.
New Santa
At Canyon Valley Memory Care, holiday events are a tradition that residents share with a group of homeschool children they have an existing relationship with.
Executive Director Becky Allison said their memory care residents enjoy many “inner-generational” activities this way. This year was the first time they actually brought in a Santa.
The man to don the suit was Allison’s husband, Bob, who works for Heartland Hospice, sponsor of their Christmas event.
“This is something my husband hasn't really done before and we were hearing about a need — there was nowhere to see Santa,” she said. “He had a suit and now it’s something he’s doing the rest of the month at different senior communities and facilities in the county.”
Allison said the experience was rewarding for her husband, and he’s ready to continue the job.
“We thought it would be a fun and nice way to give back, to show our appreciation by providing cheer,” she said. “I think a new tradition in my house is born. Now he’s eager to continue being Santa for the rest of the season.”
Allison also has a Mrs. Claus suit she plans to wear on Christmas alongside her husband to some select healthcare facilities to give some cheer to healthcare workers who are on a 24/7 schedule.
“All it takes if people want to give back, and you get a lot of reward out of it, is as simple as ordering a Santa suit online,” she said. “And people will welcome it.”