If you think you've seen more low-flying military jets in the area lately, it's true.
More than likely, sightings of low-flying, noisier jets can be attributed to flight paths coming from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base — but don't rule out other bases. We spoke to military officials and this is what we found out.
What types of military jets fly in the area?
A-10s (Davis-Monthan Air Force Base), F-16s (Tucson Air National Guard) and F-35s (Luke Air Force Base west of Phoenix). Jets can usually be seen flying tactical training flights to and from Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range, 1.9 million acres between Yuma and Tucson where pilots practice maneuvers and engage simulated battlefield targets on the ground.
Why are people seeing more low-flying jets of late?
One Davis-Monthan flight path passes south of the Pima County Fairgrounds and around the southern end of Green Valley westbound toward the range. Recent cloudy weather can affect the noise and depth perception from the ground.
"This procedure is flown at 1,000 feet above the ground until the aircraft pass west of I-19, at which point they climb into our local MOAs (Military Operations Areas)," Davis-Monthan 355th Wing Public Affairs Chief Mickel McGann said.
Tucson Air National Guard said it doesn't fly lower than 6,500 feet in populated areas.
Why the noise?
Probably the weather in the last month or so.
The "Fairgrounds Departure" from Davis-Monthan is often used during days with low cloud ceilings to avoid the weather en route to training.
"Over the past month, there have been several such rainy days as cold fronts have moved through the area," McGann said. "Low cloud ceilings can also make it appear that aircraft are lower to the ground due to the silhouetting of the aircraft against the clouds and the cloud ceiling echoing the engine noise back to the ground."
Maj. Angela Walz with Tucson Air National Guard public affairs agreed weather can factor in ground-level noise from jets.
"From a public affairs perspective, any time we have cloudy weather, I get more noise complaints," she said. "People notice the jets when they hear them more often, and that might be the appearance that we're flying more."
What are the typical military flight paths around the area?
While the Green Valley/Sahuarita area is not within the MOA airspace for Davis-Monthan's 355th Wing or the Air National Guard's 162d Wing, the area straddles tactical flight paths from both units.
People in the area may also see jets from Luke Air Force Base out of the Phoenix area. The base did not respond to a request for comment.
"If they're Luke, they will still fly the same kind of low levels going east to west, go out to the bomb range (Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range), and then they turn north and go up to Luke to go home," Howard said.
What else could it be?
The Air National Guard doesn't fly directly over the Green Valley area, but some low-level flights occur in the area as jets head to and from Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range. Air National Guard pilots also use the Asarco mine, in an area formerly referred to as the Pima Mining District, as a navigational tool on their way back to Tucson.
"When the guys come off the ranges, and they basically turn back east, and put the Pima mines on their nose, and they fly back to the Pima mine and that is an entry point back into the Tucson traffic," Howard said.
"So, you're either going to see people going east to west, going out on a mission, or west to east, coming back to Tucson."
About 20 miles southwest of Green Valley toward Arivaca, the Air National Guard conducts air-to-air combat training, but that is typically flown at 10,000 feet or higher.
How often does this happen?
Since Davis-Monthan, the Morris Air National Guard Base (162d Wing) and Luke Air Force Base have MOAs around Green Valley and Sahuarita dictated by several variables, including weather, there isn't a set specific time frame to look for jets.
"If it's increasing, it could be any number of reasons," Howard said. "Again, it could go back to simply what phase the students are in. Whether it's a D-M , or us or up at Luke."
"Luke is increasing their number of F-35s," he added.