If you've driven along Sahuarita Road on a holiday, you might have noticed more American flags flying, lengthening an area referred to as the Avenue of Flags.

That's because 15-year-old Conner Swigert and a small group of Boy Scouts and adults extended the flag line by 28 flag poles in May from Santa Rita Road east to the town boundary just east of Walden Grove High School for his Eagle Scout project. 

flag2

Flags fly on Sahuarita Road on national holidays, including Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day. Conner Swigert is second from right. 
Conner2

On June 8, 2022, Conner passed his Eagle Board and made Eagle rank.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?