If you've driven along Sahuarita Road on a holiday, you might have noticed more American flags flying, lengthening an area referred to as the Avenue of Flags.
That's because 15-year-old Conner Swigert and a small group of Boy Scouts and adults extended the flag line by 28 flag poles in May from Santa Rita Road east to the town boundary just east of Walden Grove High School for his Eagle Scout project.
Swigert, from Troop 130B, came up with the idea during a backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon with a scout leader from another troop, John Garcia, anengineering technician for the Town of Sahuarita.
"That's a project they (Town of Sahuarita) needed to have done, so I was talking to him about it and I thought it was a really awesome project because it was so patriotic, and I really enjoy that type of stuff," Swigert said.
Sahuarita's Avenue of Flags got its start in 2012 when Garrett Dugle, then 17, led a team of 40 volunteers over two days sinking short, steel sleeves into the ground for his Eagle Scout project, a joint effort with a Rotary Club in Sahuarita. Green Valley has had its Avenue of Flags about 30 years.
To earn the Eagle badge, scouts must climb seven ranks, earn at least 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle service project, become a leader within their troop, prepare their final Eagle Scout binder and pass an Eagle Board of Review.
Swigert earned his Eagle Scout rank in June but pushed back attending the Court of Honor ceremony until Dec. 20 because he wanted to wait for his dad, Scott Swigert, who's in the Air Force, to return home from a deployment.
Swigert, who is home educated and swims and plays soccer at Sahuarita High School, said the project challenged him as a leader.
"I think the biggest thing that I took away is a lot of leadership skills, and how to be able to lead people and work with people and manage a project like this," he said.
Conner wants to follow in his dad's footsteps and join the Air Force. He plans to become a pilot or a dentist.
Earning the Eagle Scout rank taught him valuable life lessons.
"Throughout the scout ranks, you learn a lot of useful information and earn merit badges that open you up to a whole other realm of opportunities, so I think that's really helped me," Swigert said. "Learning a bunch of leadership will prepare me later on in life to work with other people, and just a lot of helpful life skills."
