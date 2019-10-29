Stuart Tobin of Sahuarita is 85 and about to mark his bar mitzvah.
The coming-of-age ceremony is held for Jewish boys at age 13 and the bat mitzvah for girls is at 12. But for Tobin, the ceremony Nov. 16 will be his second time around.
Beth Shalom Temple Center in Green Valley is hosting the second bar mitzvah — its first — and Tobin will give speak, surrounded by friends and family.
In Judaism, the bar mitzvah ceremony is about marking one's obligation to perform the commandments. The second bar mitzvah comes when one reaches at least the age of 83. According to Psalm 90:10, a full lifespan is 70 years. Reaching 83 marks reaching 13 a second time.
"So when you reach that, it's like a new start," Tobin said. "My children have urged me to have that bar mitzvah, so I'm doing it."
Ruth Ann Shapiro, Beth Shalom's president, said it acknowledges that a person has lived a good and long life.
Tobin's 85 years have been interesting and meaningful. He lived in Long Island, New York, and owned a pharmacy for 20 years. He was mayor of West Hampton Beach, New York, and a trustee for 14 years; he was a volunteer firefighter. He moved to Scottsdale 18 years ago, and to Rancho Resort in Sahuarita 12 years ago.
He didn't always want to have a second bar mitzvah but said it's a fitting way to celebrate his long life with friends and family.
"My children are coming in from the East, from all over," he said. "Since they urged me to do it and they missed it the first time, we'll get 'em the second time."
For his second bar mitzvah, Tobin will read prayers and speak. Michael and Sarah Mussman are conducting the service and helping Tobin prepare. Michael is the spiritual leader and Sarah is the cantorial soloist for the Temple Center.
Tobin said he's never been to a second bar mitzvah ceremony and has been asking a lot of questions while getting to know Beth Shalom's procedures.
The first one
He spent almost a year preparing for his first bar mitzvah in January 1947, having turned 13 in December, and was nervous, he said. Living in Patchogue, Long Island, Tobin said he would be at Temple Beth-El every other evening where he studied the Torah with Rabbi Skauber, who lived across the street from him and would give him a ride home after studying.
But this time around he is much more comfortable, he said, and it has taken just a couple of months to prepare. Tobin will be doing his reading from the Torah in English with help from Michael. Much of his preparation for his first ceremony in 1947 was because the reading was in Hebrew.
Michael compares a second bar mitzvah ceremony to people who have been married for years and want to renew their vows. The sentiment is not lost on Tobin.
"In Psalms, it talks about the estimated average age of the person is 70 and you hit 83 and that's bar mitzvah age again, and so we'll celebrate," Tobin said. "Besides that, it's a renewal in Judaism, really."