The wait on second vaccine dose information is over for the 3,000 Green Valley residents who received shots on Feb. 3-5.
The Green Valley Fire Department and Premier Medical Group will give vaccinations at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital on March 8-11 – there won't be a second site. But the second-round doses are only for those who received their first shots at the Community Performance & Art Center and SCVRH on Feb. 3-5. No walk-ups will be accepted.
Registration invitations began hitting email inboxes on Thursday morning. But a glitch with the state's registration site prevented people from completing the process. Green Valley Council President Debbie Kenyon said she was aware of the problem, which the state fixed less than two hours later.
A GVC representative will contact people who registered on-site from Feb. 3-5 or don't have an email address on file for appointments.
GVC announced the second dose arrival on Thursday. In the statement, GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder asked residents to be patient with the process and anticipated its completion by March 3.
Wunder said to call GVC at 520-848-4903 if you hadn't received an email or call by March 3. Don't call before then – GVC won't monitor the line until 8 a.m. on March 3.
The County Health Department has previously said second dose intervals could extend past the patients' follow-up date after their first vaccine shot. The county had also repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the second-dose recipients received priority as vaccine allocations tightened in recent weeks. But County Health officials previously said first-round shot sites in rural and semi-urban communities would be affected by dwindling vaccine supply.
Kenyon said there isn't any information about a second site coming to Green Valley for first-round doses.