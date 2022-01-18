A second member complaint has been filed against GVR President Mike Zelenak, this one claiming he tried to to intervene with an attorney investigating the initial complaint against him.
The attorney looking into an incident at a GVR meeting Jan. 6 delivered the results of his investigation Jan. 14. It later was disclosed in an email from CEO Scott Somers to the Board of Directors that Zelenak attempted to contact the attorney before it was done.
Zelenak did not return phone calls and a text message over the weekend seeking a response. Nor could he be reached Tuesday when the Green Valley News when Somers confirmed that a second complaint had been filed against Zelenak.
The investigation over the Jan. 6 incident was launched after a GVR member filed complaints against Zelenak and Vice President Nina Campfield.
First complaint
The initial incident occurred at a GVR Bylaws Subcommittee meeting attended by the committee members and three others and broadcast live via Zoom. The panel was discussing bylaws changes that will go before voters.
A GVR member attending the meeting was accused of using an ethnic slur as she spoke from the audience and was immediately ordered to leave the Bylaws Subcommittee meeting by Campfield.
Justin Pierce, the employment attorney whom GVR consulted with regarding the incident, noted the woman accused of making the comment “made a statement expressing concern for what she apparently believed was a less than transparent process as it related to proposed bylaw changes.”
Within a minute, he wrote, the subcommittee appeared to resolve that it had misheard her, though he noted that “there may still be some who somehow believe she used the slur. When the meeting concluded, some attendees approached the woman to see how she was doing. Campfield and Zelenak left the room without further acknowledging the incident.
The following day, the woman contacted Somers to lodge formal complaints against Campfield and Zelenak.
In Pierce’s report, he called Campfield’s “rush to judgment” discourteous and unprofessional.
Pierce concluded that Zelenak did not have “an affirmative duty under the Code (of Conduct) to step in” and that there was no evidence he was in any way “discourteous or unprofessional.”
Running interference
Somers shared the video of the incident with board members on Friday in an email obtained by the Green Valley News.
Somers’ email also included the line in bold, “Please note that Mr. Zelenak attempted to intervene in this process by directly contacting the law firm reviewing the complaint, as evidenced in this email by scrolling down.”
He included a message from Zelenak to Pierce’s firm, Pierce Coleman.
It read: “To whom this may concern. It is my understanding that your firm has been contacted by Scott Somers CEO of Green Valley Recreation concerning an alleged code of conduct violation. I would like the attorney that will be assigned for consideration of this issue to contact me. The board will conduct an executive session with the investigation attorney present to explain the projected cost and how it will be conducted. It's my understanding that the CEO contacted you directly as to how we might proceed. It's not clear that he has authority to conduct or be in charge of any investigations regarding his employer. I do realize the circumstances seem difficult but once it is determined who on the board might be in charge it will be a board affair.”
In an email to Somers, which the CEO included in his communication with the board, Pierce wrote that Somers has the inherent authority to have this matter reviewed.
The law firm apparently did not acknowledge Zelenak’s message.
Pierce added in his email to Somers, “Since Mr. Zelenak was at the meeting in question I do not want to have direct communication with him on this in order to avoid any appearance that he is attempting to influence my ultimate findings or that I was, in fact, so influenced.”