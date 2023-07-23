Duke Southard’s foray into writing was slow, painful and, ultimately, satisfying.

But it took 50 years to get there.



Dan Shearer | 520-547-9770

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?