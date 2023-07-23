Duke Southard’s foray into writing was slow, painful and, ultimately, satisfying.
But it took 50 years to get there.
Southard, who launched a second career as a writer after 35 years as a public school teacher, has written 10 books, and nine of them have been recognized internationally.
His most recent honor came as a top five finalist in the 2023 International Book Awards in two categories. He was recognized for his 2022 novel, “Tainted Justice,” in the Fiction: African American division, and for a memoir about his son’s death, “The Week from Heaven and Hell,” in the Legacy: Autobiography and Memoir category.
Nine of his books have been honored in the competition over the years. The 10th isn't eligible because it's out of print.
“It’s extremely satisfying that people who don’t really know me from Adam would think this book is good enough out of all the books they’re judging — this is top five out of all those books," Southard said.
His writing career got off to a slow start in 1971, and didn’t last long. He and his wife, Barbara, had just moved from New Jersey to New Hampshire, where he took a job teaching English in the Conway School District. He’d been teaching about 10 years and figured he was ready to pursue writing in his spare time.
Only, there was no spare time.
"That lasted for about a month, then reality set in — raising children, coaching, teaching,” he said.
Southard put away his beat-up, handwritten manuscript and didn’t dig it out until 1998, when he finished teaching.
“I started writing the day after I retired,” he said.
First effort
The 1971 manuscript turned out to be the beginnings of his first book, “A Favor Returned,” which he calls, “very autobiographical.”
The story centers on a race car driver, a horrific crash and a mysterious rescuer. It’s based on an incident in Southard’s life on Memorial Day 1950, when his father, a weekend race car driver, was involved in a crash in New Jersey. Southard was 10.
“I was there; I saw him go through the fence and I could see his race car — it was an open cockpit car — he was twisting and turning. He should have been dead.”
His father was trapped upside-down in the vehicle when somebody came along, lifted it and freed him, then disappeared.
“They never found out who helped him.”
It took about two years to finish the book, and in 2000, Southard shipped it off to a publisher. It came back bathed in red ink — mostly for its lack of adherence to The Chicago Manual of Style.
“I was a little discouraged, but I had met an author on the East Coast, Robert Newton Peck, who agreed to read my book and offer criticism of it,” he said.
Peck — a noted writer and editor who looked beyond syntax and grammar— was pointed in his critique. Southard said it ultimately made for a much better first book.
“I paid attention to what he said.”
Southard, 83, still has his original manuscript with Peck’s handwritten notes in the margins: “The prime failure of this book is that you continually tell a story, little is shown,” Peck wrote. “The amateur tells me about Ethan’s temper, the pro writer shows him throwing a frying pan.”
Peck also offered advice: “Put tears in the eyes of the readers, not the character.”
Southard’s publishing service printed 1,500 copies of “A Favor Returned,” and most of them sold. The publisher about broke even. His second book, “Agent for Justice,” was put out by a small publisher and also sold well. It was a respectable start in the literary world.
The Southards moved to Green Valley permanently in 2009 after five years of visiting. That’s when his writing career took off.
Southard has never been stuck on one genre. He has published a memoir, a four-part detective series and “The Fallacy of Closure,” a book of short stories and essays. His 2016 book, “Cracks in the Wall,” is a fictionalized account of a 2009 murder near his hometown in New Hampshire that occurred right after he and Barbara moved to Green Valley. The case remains unsolved and that is, admittedly, troubling to Southard, who to this day keeps a blog on it.
The awards give him a bump in sales and help him get the word out. Marketing is a necessary evil in publishing, though he doesn’t give it the attention he once did. He also has never had an agent.
What he really enjoys is the writing process and getting better at it. In 2013, he published a second edition of his first book because he knew he could improve on it.
“Every time I’d pick it up I’d think, ‘Oh, no.’”
So, now as a seasoned writer, he rewrote and republished it — and he’s a lot happier.
He’s been an active member of the Society of Southwestern Authors’ Santa Cruz Valley Chapter and heads up a writers group that critiques each other’s work. His success means a lot of people ask him for advice on all aspects of the publishing industry, and he offers free classes to schools, libraries and community groups.
What’s next for Duke Southard? He’s three chapters into his 11th book, a historical fiction work focusing on three American families in the same town during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
As he looks at copies of his first 10 books, the man who says he loves “sitting down and telling a story” remembers what Peck told him years ago: “I want you to write books you’re proud of."
"And that left an impression on me," Southard said. "I’m proud of these things."