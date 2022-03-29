The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, March 29 authorized a second booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for adults 50 and older, as well as individuals 12 and older who have weakened immune systems.
For both groups, the recommendation applies at least four months after the first booster dose.
Vaccines are extremely effective at protecting against severe COVID-19 outcomes, but evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals.
In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky noted that authorization of an additional booster shot would be most important for older folks.
"This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time," she said.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, individuals who were fully vaccinated with a booster dose were 67 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 180 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who weren’t during the month of January.
ADHS also noted, however, that nearly 40% of eligible Arizonans age 65 and older have yet to receive their first booster dose.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
