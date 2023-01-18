Throughout a long career of professional motorsports inspecting, designing and consulting on race tracks around the world and owning a couple of exotic cars, it's safe to say Martyn Thake has seen a lot of nice cars.

But his latest, a 1958 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner, will always take the cake.

Fins

For some, it's all about the tail fins.
receipt

Thake has the original receipt for the vehicle — dollar a pound. He's just the third owner. 
Thake and ad

Martyn Take holds an original advertisement for a '58 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner.
car and top

The Skyliner's "Hide-Away Hardtop" was unique to Ford cars. 
luggage

The luggage compartment in the trunk of the '58 Skyliner.


Tags

