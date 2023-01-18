Throughout a long career of professional motorsports inspecting, designing and consulting on race tracks around the world and owning a couple of exotic cars, it's safe to say Martyn Thake has seen a lot of nice cars.
But his latest, a 1958 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner, will always take the cake.
"I have no interest in anything else," he said. "If I won the lottery, I'd never buy another car unless it was for daily driving, but this is the only old car I've ever wanted."
His '58 Skyliner will be among many turn-your-head cars on display at the 28th Annual Sahuarita Classics Car Show presented by Town of Sahuarita and the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts Car Club.
Life on track
Thake's company, Motorsports Consulting Services, has worked on the IndyCar Series, including Grand Prix races in Baltimore, Houston, Cleveland and Miami.
"I was director of circuit development for the IndyCar series for 10 years. I touched every circuit that we raced on," he said.
MCS also designed and built all the tracks and coordinated safety for the 2019 Netflix show "Hyerdrive," featuring street racers from around the world driving custom cars on obstacle courses.
His primary focus now is designing membership-based race tracks — think traditional country club meets wealthy motorsports enthusiasts.
With a country club, "you buy your fractional membership and you pay your annual dues and get tee times,” Thake said. “The business is the same, except instead of the golf course we have a track, and around the track are condos. Man caves, basically.”
After decades working around some of the most luxurious and desired cars across the globe, Thake finally found the one he was looking for all along last year.
I've been to Barrett-Jackson, I've been to Palm Beach. I've looked everywhere for a nice car, and I've seen $300,000 models that weren't worth half that, and I've seen $25,000 models that weren't worth half of that."
His '58 Skyliner was fully restored to showroom condition when he purchased it.
Thake, who lives in Green Valley, had been looking for 30 years for one in such condition, and it came with the original paperwork. He's the third owner.
“It was built on Feb. 28, 1958. It was delivered on March 20, 1958, and I was born on March 8, 1958,” he said.
Limited production
Ford manufactured and marketed the Fairlane 500 Skyliner for three years, making only 48,394 from 1957–1959, with only 14,713 produced in 1958.
The two-door, full-size convertible featured a retractable hardtop. It was only the second mass-produced car with a retractable hardtop.
The "Hide-Away Hardtop" retractable roof mechanism was unique to Ford. Instead of hydraulic mechanisms, the retractable top uses reversible electric motors, lift jacks, relays, limit switches and solenoids, locking mechanisms for the roof and the trunk lid, and over 600 feet of wiring.
In other words, an array of bygone components.
"There's no electronics. There's no hydraulics, it's all mechanical," he said. "So, it's screw jacks and solenoids and motors."
"It was a $4,000 car in '58, which is more than a Cadillac. The joke is that they weigh 4,000 pounds, so it was a buck a pound."
The '58 Skyliner hit the market during the peak of the tail fin era of automobile styling of the 1950s and 1960s.
"The '58 has got just that year's look — whether it was Ford, Cadillac, Chevy, Pontiac — they're starting to get into the fins."
Finding the Fairlane
In 2022, Thake asked a client in Florida who owns the Classic Car Museum of St. Augustine his classic line about a '58 Skyliner. That's when he finally got the lead he was looking for.
"He looked at me and he goes, 'Well, I got two of them in the museum, and you can't have either one of those, but I know a guy. He's had this car for five years. He lives in the area and takes it to all the shows.'"
Thake told him to call the man and let him know.
"I was on my way to the airport the next day in an Uber and he called me and said, 'He'll talk to you,'" Thake said. "So I tapped the kid on the shoulder and said, 'Turn around, we're going back.' Four hours later, I found his house, and 45 minutes after that, I bought it."
Thake joined the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts when he bought the Ford Fairlane last February.
"If you've got a car and half a brain, you know of the existence of the Car Nuts, but I never had a reason to join before I bought the car."
Since the design of the '58 Skyliner is so unique and complex, few people know how to work on it. But Thake has found his guy.
"They're all in their 70s and 80s. I got a guy in New Hampshire who I call and we FaceTime if we have a problem and he talks me through it... You'll need wrenches for this, and not just one."
For Thake, the '58 Skyliner checks all the boxes, and he's done classic-car shopping for the foreseeable future.
"It was the uniqueness of the way it flowed. The design and styling of it. It's a piece of art. That's what it is. It's a piece of art," he said. "Being a motor sports, mechanical kind of guy, it was, 'I got to see how this works.' So, that was what tripped me into it."
"I've been looking for one car for 30 years, and I found it. I'm done," he added. "Somebody told me once, 'One classic car is the start of a collection. Two is the start of an obsession.'"