The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department is leading a search in Madera Canyon for a missing Tucson hiker.
The man, 45-year-old Jacob Wing, went into the canyon on Friday with a friend and they became separated, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada.
The friend reported him missing about 10 a.m. Friday to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Santa Cruz County took the lead when it was determined Wing likely crossed into that county at some point.
On Saturday, the search involved Department of Public Safety Rangers, Border Patrol and rescuers from both counties, according to Estrada. He said they would suspend the search at nightfall Saturday and resume Sunday.
“Every attempt is being made and time is of the essence,” he said. “Everybody will go back tomorrow.”
Estrada said Wing might have a phone but that service is non-existent in many parts of the Santa Rita Mountain range. Estrada didn’t know which trail Wing was hiking when he became lost.