A helicopter circled the Green Valley area on Tuesday for a second time but turned up no signs of Johnnie Huff.
Huff, 71, was last seen near his Pueblo Estates home on West Palma Drive around 10 p.m. Jan. 10.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for Huff, who a spokesperson said has early stages of memory loss, on foot, from the air, with dogs and a drone. Sahuarita Police officers also have been involved.
Lt. Paul Hill, who leads the Green Valley substation of the Sheriff’s Department, said deputies have received a few leads but nothing has led them to Huff.
“We’re still looking but right now we have nowhere to look other than the same old places,” Hill said.
“We’ve exhausted all of the leads. All we do right now is pretty much wait until we get new information or something to point us in a direction,” he said.
The president of Pueblo Estates HOA, Mark Rolfes, said Saturday that he shared information about Huff’s situation during their annual meeting last week and have aided the Sheriff’s department with access to facilities and anything else they might need during the search.
Family, friends and neighbors continue to share information and rally efforts on the social media site Nextdoor under the group “Let’s Find Johnnie Huff.”
Cary Bennington, a cargevier for Huff and his wife who started the Nextdoor group, said several residents have gone out on foot and in golf carts to help with the search, and that she and the family continue to pray for his safe return.
“The family appreciates everyone’s prayers, help, searching and concerns during this extremely horrific event,” Bennington wrote in a post on Monday. “Let’s not give up just yet!”
She told the Green Valley News on Tuesday that the family is too distraught to talk.
Huff is described as 5-foot-11 inches, 171 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
