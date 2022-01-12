If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing the search for a Green Valley man who went missing from his home late Monday.
Johnnie Huff, 71, has early stages memory loss, according to a PCSD spokesman.
Huff is described as 5-foot-11 inches, 171 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans.
He walked away from his home in the 200 block of West Palma Drive about 10 p.m. Monday.
The Sheriff’s search and rescue team looked for him Tuesday on foot, with dogs and by helicopter and ended the search when they exhausted their leads. They will continue as new information comes available, a spokesman said.
Green Valley substation deputies are continuing to search for Huff throughout the day.
Lt. Paul Hill, who heads the substation, said they “rechecked everything that was checked yesterday” at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and will continue to search washes and nearby residences Wednesday.
“The more people who know about this, the more we have a chance of locating him sooner,” Hill said.
