The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department has called off the search for a missing hiker in Madera Canyon.
Sheriff Tony Estrada said Monday they are talking to people who know 45-year-old Jason Wing but would not give any other information.
"We really don't know what we have right now and we don't want to speculate on any one thing," Estrada said.
Wing went into the canyon on Friday with a friend and they became separated, Estrada said. The friend reported him missing about 10 a.m. to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Santa Cruz County took the lead when it was determined Wing likely crossed into that county at some point.
On Saturday, the search involved Department of Public Safety Rangers, Border Patrol and rescuers from both counties, according to Estrada. That search resumed Sunday until about 4 p.m. At the time, he said searchers would be back out on Monday but that plan changed overnight. He said there are no further plans to look for Wing in the canyon.