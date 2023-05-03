When brothers Preston and Ryder Biery set their sights on an Oculus VR headset, they had a small roadblock: The gaming headsets cost about $500 and mom Andrea Biery said they would need to come up with a way to pay for it.
“We wanted to buy an Oculus, but we didn't have enough money so we had to start our own job,” 10-year-old Preston said.
One of their friends was making some money by picking up after dogs in the neighborhood, so the brothers formed their own business — PR Pooper Scoopers.
Andrea said the boys pick up after clients’ dogs three days a week, and work an hour and a half each day. Since they started about a year ago, their clientele has grown from three to 15 customers.
“They homeschool and that affords us to have a really flexible schedule, so during the week we just fit it in whenever we can after they are done with their computer work part of home school,” she said. “We have a whole route scheduled all through Sahuarita and we have three clients in Green Valley. As we started collecting more clients I had to put them on a route.”
Andrea said they earned enough for their headset and decided to keep going.
“They worked really hard and saved every penny,” she said. “It's nice they understand it and they really enjoy earning their own money.”
Preston's favorite part is all the dogs he gets to pet, but he also likes being able to pay for things himself.
“It feels good because I get to buy games that I want,” he said. “Mom has other things to buy so I have to pay for it.”
Ryder, 13, also liked that part.
“It's nice to know that we can use our own money and not have to ask her,” he said.
Andrea said the business has taught her sons important lessons about financial responsibility and scheduling.
“It goes back to the days when kids mowed lawns and did things for their neighbors, and I think it instills a lot of responsibility,” she said. “They know they have a schedule and we have to plan around vacations and stuff like that and let people know.”
The boys are paid a weekly salary from the earnings and have bills they are responsible for, like unlimited internet — something they decided was worth the cost.
“It has really turned into this family business and it allows us to say yes to more things, especially when inflation hit really hard,” she said. “They earn money and they have bills they have to pay now. We are really trying to instill in them where hard work and every dollar goes.”
PR Pooper Scoopers will keep the business going as long as they can.
“We are going to be moving at some point, so we are going to give our job to one of our friends,” Preston said.
The family business grew in ways Andrea said she was never expecting.
“Poop is quite a gold mine,” she laughed. “It's amazing, we didn't think it would explode like this.”
Preston said with a business, the most important thing is to “have a set goal.”
Ryder’s advice to other young people interested in starting a successful business?
“Get the clients with the most dogs.”
PR Pooper Scoopers is accepting clients as long as they fit into their schedule. For more information, call or text Andrea at 760-807-2789.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone