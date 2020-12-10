As private companies plan to launch thousands of satellites into orbit to feed the growing demands of the internet, scientists are warning that a crowded sky will stunt scientific progress.
As of Aug. 1, there were 2,787 satellites orbiting Earth. On Nov. 24, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched another 60 satellites into orbit. SpaceX and its Starlink internet system have plans to launch 42,000 more into low-earth orbit.
At low-earth orbit — less than 621 miles — Starlink will dominate and the number of satellites will likely grow from about 400 up to 100,000, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
“That’s pretty frightening,” he said.
Other companies, such as OneWeb and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, plan to launch their own constellation networks — synchronized groups of satellites working together to provide internet services.
Scientists are joining together and sounding the alarm. They say radio interference from the mounting number of internet satellites poses a problem for astronomers.
“Imagine that you were trying to work and every few minutes, at random intervals, you were slapped,” said Harvey Liszt, radio astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The radio frequency signals astronomers detect from distant black holes or budding star systems are the same kinds of waves that transmit internet from a Wi-Fi router to a wireless device or are transmitted by many internet satellites. Whether transmitted from ground-based radio stations, internet satellites or the smartphone of an astronomer tweeting about the latest discovery, sporadic radio interference destroys cosmic data collected by radio telescopes.
“The real concern would be if there are hundreds or thousands of satellites all the time and they are transmitting at or close to the frequencies radio astronomers use,” said John Beiging, a radio astronomer at the University of Arizona. “That could be a real problem.”
Little protection
There are few regulations to protect radio astronomy from unwanted satellite signals.
The International Telecommunication Union’s Radiocommunication Sector and Federal Communication Commission publishes a table of frequency allocations listing sequences of radio frequencies protected from harmful interference.
For radio astronomers, the regulations aren’t adequate protection anymore because communication satellites transmit outside their allocated bands, intensifying interference.
Safeguarding radio astronomy from the onslaught of internet satellite signals was important to more than 200 scientists logged online Oct. 9 for the final day of a conference titled “Dark and Quiet Skies for Science and Society” put on by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.
The workshop, supported by the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab in Tucson, raised concerns about the future of research. The radio astronomy working group at the conference recommended that constellation satellite operators turn off transmitters when above radio telescopes and limit spillover into other frequency bands.
“Unless the recommendations of the radio astronomy group are carried out, we’re just not going to be able to operate over vast swaths of the (radio frequency) spectrum once these (satellite) constellations are launched,” said Liszt, chair of The Scientific Committee on Frequency Allocations for Radio Astronomy and Space Science.
Whether private companies sending satellites into orbit will listen to the pleas of radio astronomers remains unclear. The radio astronomy community contacted OneWeb, asking if the company understands astronomers’ concerns.
“They say yes, but we don’t know what their actual plans are,” Liszt said.
Next steps
More regulation could hurt a new area of space astronomy that relies on tiny satellites, according to astronomy professor Ewan Douglas at the University of Arizona.
The UA recently acquired six radio dishes. One is installed at Biosphere2 north of Tucson and is already tracking satellites. The big, sensitive dish allows Douglas’ group to receive signals at higher frequencies, which means faster data download times.
“That is the exciting thing about the Arizona Array ground station,” Douglas said.
The dish will receive astronomy data from mini-satellites, or CubeSats, Douglas’ group builds. NASA defines CubeSats by their dimensions, 10-centimeter (four inch) cubed units. Usually “popped off” from the International Space Station, CubeSats are primarily used for basic science, education and technology development research.
To get CubeSats into space the research team needs to acquire an FCC license, just like any commercial satellite.
Douglas cautions that, “the regulations on constellations of 10,000 spacecraft are going to make it prohibitive for us to keep using small satellites.” He and other scientists signed a letter to the FCC in October urging it to consider research use, like CubeSats, and commercial use, like Starlink and OneWeb, separately when they regulate small satellites in low-earth orbit.
As astronomers prepare for a sky with thousands of new satellites, collaboration between stakeholders and regulation of interference need to take center stage, according to researchers. The sheer number of satellites will not only cause problems for radio astronomers, who want minimum inference, but harsher government regulations might be a problem for astronomers who want to launch research satellites for space astronomy.
“I would put the brakes on this before things get out of hand,” Liszt said.