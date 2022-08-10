Sparking a passion for science in high school students can be a challenge, especially for schools in more rural areas.
A new pilot program through SARSEF (Southern Arizona, Research, Science and Engineering Foundation) aims to show science research to freshmen and sophomores at high schools in rural areas and provide more resources for science projects and the chance for students to work with a research fellow from the University of Arizona.
Sahuarita High School is among four schools that will participate. Teacher Gavin Lehr will work with Research Fellow Katherine Hovanes, a postdoctoral researcher in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at UA.
SARSEF Director of Research Margaret Wilch said the program stemmed from a desire to create whole class research experiences for high school students.
“In reflecting on the needs of high school students and the constraints on teachers, we had to think about what's the most realistic and effective, efficient way to share opportunities for research,” she said. “High school teachers teach 150 students as opposed to 30 of the same kids every day. It’s very challenging to ask a high school teacher to engage students in authentic research with a revolving door of students every 45 minutes or so.”
The program pairs a teacher with a research fellow who will come to class in-person several times throughout the school year and also provide feedback and guidance through Zoom. Classroom-level research projects with focus on topics relevant to students and their rural communities.
Wilch said some teachers will choose one experiment or research topic for the whole class while others might opt for smaller group research projects.
Lehr, who has been a teacher at SHS for 13 years, said they will do a project based around a pollinator garden.
“I knew I'd be working with ninth-graders and quite a few who are not necessarily interested in science,” he said. “So I wanted to have something concrete and easy to identify with, a pollinator garden. There’s a whole bunch of different concepts they can study.”
He said during the first couple weeks they will provide background information, then begin making observations and deciding how to turn those into testable hypotheses to design an experiment.
Lehr is curious to see what his classes come up with.
“This is essentially making it much more accessible to do science with high school students because it is really challenging to do authentic science research,” he said. “I think it's really important they get an idea of how the scientific process works. It’s important for students to see how scientists arrive at data and conclusions, which is an ongoing process.”
Teachers get a $2,000 stipend funded by the Office of Societal Impact, UArizona Research, Innovation and Impact, and the Thomas R. Brown Family Foundation.
Wilch said they are excited to work with teachers in rural areas to help connect students with science.
“We are asking our teachers to select sophomore and freshman classrooms who perhaps haven't self-selected AP science classes or been identified as honors science students,” she said. “We want people to find joy in science, to find their inner scientist, to find science speaks to them and to consider taking more science classes or even a STEM career.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone