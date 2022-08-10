Purchase Access

Sparking a passion for science in high school students can be a challenge, especially for schools in more rural areas.

A new pilot program through SARSEF (Southern Arizona, Research, Science and Engineering Foundation) aims to show science research to freshmen and sophomores at high schools in rural areas and provide more resources for science projects and the chance for students to work with a research fellow from the University of Arizona.



Jamie Verwys 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

