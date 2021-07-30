The school year starts Monday for Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District, and marks the return to full in-person learning for most districts in Pima County.
Though the CDC, Pima County and the state Department of Health Services have updated their guidance to strongly encourage everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in K-12 settings, districts are barred by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order from mandating face coverings.
Here’s some of the biggest policy changes at the districts ahead of the first day.
Masks
SUSD and CESD are encouraging masks to be worn on campus but they can’t require them.
In a Community Conversation on Wednesday, SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela addressed masks and said federal, local and national agencies are recommending them though mandating them is not possible.
“Our own state passed a law with regulations that there can’t be mandatory mask mandates in Arizona, period,” Valenzuela said during the event. “It has put schools and families in an awkward position but I believe in my heart of hearts that despite differences of opinion, we all want to do the right thing. We want to be open yet we want everyone to be safe.”
Valenzuela said the Delta variant brings up a number of concerns and the population of students age 12 and under are still not eligible to be vaccinated. But, ultimately, masking will be a family’s choice.
“This variant is proven to be more contagious, it packs a stronger punch,” he said. “We are respecting the choice that everyone makes. Masks are optional.”
CESD held a special board meeting Thursday morning to make an adjustment to its plan, saying masks are optional on buses as well as on campus.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said they had already determined masks optional before summer school started.
Rico spoke to the fact that the governor and Pima County Health Department are not in agreement when it comes to masks.
“Our board is more supportive of the governor’s executive orders,” she said. “Pima County would prefer we mandated masks. Parents are more in support of masks being optional as well.”
They also held the special meeting to approve late hires prior to the first day of school.
Vaccinations
Neither school district will require vaccinations and are prohibited from requiring vaccination proof through the same executive order by Ducey.
Valenzuela said there is a lot of evidence to show the effectiveness of vaccines, and they will continue to offer resources and partner with agencies to help families access vaccines should they want them.
“As more people have gotten vaccinated, cases have gone down, and the evidence suggests vaccines are efficacious,” he said. “No one is required to have a vaccine passport, we’re not going in that direction. We could collaborate with public health agencies to support our efforts.”
COVID testing
Schools in Arizona also cannot require COVID-19 testing for students.
SUSD said it anticipates being able to continue offering testing opportunities. Unlike last year, SUSD does not anticipate testing will be required for student athletes to play sports.
Case follow-up
Valenzuela said the district is required to follow up on positive cases of COVID-19, along with other infectious diseases such as whooping cough and measles, and that this is not a brand new requirement brought on by the pandemic.
“When someone is identified positive for COVID or other pathogens, this is required,” he said. “We have to follow up, check close contacts and there are rules the public health experts have on how it should be done. We follow that guidance and tracing, isolation and quarantining is under county authority.”
If someone is identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, SUSD has to send them home to quarantine. However, based on the latest guidance, only people who are unvaccinated or are showing symptoms will need to be isolated.
If a student has been vaccinated and is showing no symptoms, they can offer proof of vaccination and will not need to quarantine.
“Again, if someone is not vaccinated and there is an outbreak, they have to go home,” he said. If a public health outbreak or situation is present and we’re compelled to quarantine, we are doing it in accordance with this criteria. We wouldn’t make people who shouldn’t have to quarantine.”
Close contact is defined as being within six feet of an individual who tests positive for 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period.
Valenzuela said they are still to receive guidance from Pima County on quarantining procedures.
If someone at SUSD needs to quarantine due to COVID-19 or testing positive, it is considered an excused absence and students will be expected to complete their work from home.
If a student has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, they will quarantine 10 days.
If an individual develops any symptoms of COVID-19, they must quarantine 14 days.
CESD is still determining what their quarantine process will be like. Rico said their leadership team and nurse are meeting next week to discuss it.
Still cleaning
SUSD will continue to encourage distancing and will cohort students as much as possible. Additional sanitization and cleaning will continue, and the schools will encourage hand-washing.
Rico said they will be focusing on some of these mitigation measures as well.
“We are still planning to keep students separated a little more, but are allowing them to work in groups, still hand-washing and sanitizing rooms,” she said. “We will just try to ensure students and staff stay home if they are not feeling well and will continue with our hand washing protocols.”
Both districts have their mitigation plans available online.