When Heather Alvarez of Amado saw the news of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, her first thought was, "It could have been my son."
Alvarez’s son attends Sopori Elementary School, a small, rural school in the Sahuarita Unified School District with just over 100 students. He will be a fourth-grader in the fall. The school reminded her a lot of Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were gunned down Tuesday.
“We are really lucky to have a small school size, but what's scary is this man killed 19 kids. That’s two classes at Sopori, two grades,” she said. “I'm really heartbroken for these families because it could be any one of us.”
SUSD informed parents in a letter Wednesday they would be working with the Sahuarita Police Department over the summer to further evaluate safety protocols at schools. But Alvarez knows Sopori is remote and far outside the jurisdiction of Sahuarita Police; the area is served by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
“We are out in the middle of nowhere. I would hope the district, and I do believe they will, evaluates our campus and does a good job of planning to get to Sopori fast if something happens," she said.
In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary, school safety is on the mind of school leaders, law enforcement agencies and parents. School districts like SUSD have regular safety drills, police officers on campus and mental health resources. But keeping students and staff safe is an ongoing effort.
Looking at protocols
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district has been in talks with Sahuarita Police about campus safety since the shootings.
“One of the things we talked about is how this senseless tragedy that happened thousands of miles away touches the entire country, it touches us in Sahuarita,” he said. “As professionals and as parents and members of the community, we shared our sadness and grief at this horrific event, and the other part of the conversation was reaffirming and reinforcing our shared commitment; evaluating plans and implementing procedures, working along multiple aspects to make sure we have plans and procedures that support safety.”
The district is preparing for additional evaluations of campus vulnerabilities with SPD this summer.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said he and Valenzuela began talking about additional training at schools within 24 hours of the Texas shooting.
“Dr. V. and I are on the same book, same chapter, same page when it comes to making sure our schools are as safe as reasonably possible,” Noland said. “With schools, especially with active shooters, the best thing we’ve found so far is a prompt, quick, immediate use of force and resources.”
Noland said they try to do walk-throughs of the schools and tactical training drills at SUSD at least once every two years, preferably annually.
Before school begins again, Noland said SPD will have three training sessions related to skills needed in the case of an active shooter.
The first will take place at Town Hall or an SUSD school with a focus on slow search methods, or how to enter a home, building, area or structure.
“We do it in a tactical way, in order to identify where a target is to be taken into custody,” he said. “Officers will use equipment like ballistic shields, hand communications, etc.”
The second session will focus on going directly to a target, often a person who is a threat to the lives of others, and shooting, stopping or killing that threat if necessary.
The third training will involve multiple active-shooter exercises.
Valenzuela said these trainings and drills highlight the importance of flexibility in an emergency situation.
“One thing we've learned is drills and the basic pieces are critical and there's also importance in having a system that’s situationally flexible, allowing individual assessment,” Valenzuela said. “Incidents have to have communication, logistics must be managed, and the biggest overarching need is flexibility and adaptability.”
The SPD has a regular presence at SUSD schools with two full-time School Resource Officers.
Noland said he believes SROs serve a critical role in school safety and form important connections with school staff, families and students.
The SROs at SUSD are based at the high schools and visit the other district schools as well.
As far as Sopori, Noland said Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the agency responsible for the school, but if Sopori had an active shooter or emergency, SPD would respond, and likely other agencies as well.
For him, some of the most key elements in school safety are strong communication between a district and their local police force, regular training, following up appropriately to simple and complex violations, and acting immediately in situations.
“I’ve had multiple conversations with staff that the expectation which has been clear for years is we will immediately attack and stop active shooters, this includes putting officers in extreme danger,” he said. “Our expectation, and there is no exception, is we go, go, go. We don't wait for a tactical team or ballistic shields.”
“When the situation is grave you stop the target, no exception.”
Valenzuela said the district is constantly looking at its safety protocols and ways to improve.
“Safety has been and continues to be a relentless pursuit,” he said. “One is pretty standard planning and practice of emergency procedures for a variety of scenarios,” he said. “Another part of safety is a focus on the physical aspects of buildings.”
He said when he first arrived at the district in 2005, the main campuses were very open. They have added perimeter fences and specific entry and exit access points through the campuses.
As far as the procedures in the case of an emergency like an active shooter, Valenzuela said flexibility is key.
“Incident command is guided in collaboration with the police department and it’s a basic system with designated roles and responsibilities,” he said. “We focus on effectively and quickly addressing the threat and the needs of students and staff.”
Along with campus walkthroughs and training with police, Valenzuela said they are planning a community conversation focused on school safety at the beginning of the school year.
Continental Elementary School District also sent a letter to families explaining their emergency protocols. They will also host a community talk before the new school year begins to discuss school safety.
Mental health
Valenzuela said they also have full-time counselors at each of their schools, and mental health resources are a key aspect of school safety.
“We've got to keep in mind that an integral part of this is that the prevention wellness piece is ongoing with our counselors at all schools,” he said.
They are piloting a new partnership for counseling services at Wrightson Ridge School and hope to hire an additional social worker.
Noland also spoke to the importance of mental health resources when looking at school and community safety.
“I’m hoping we can find a reasonable solution and some of that is connected to mental health, because there is an inability to identify mental health issues or properly address them,” he said. “Somewhere down the road we have to figure out how to better address and help people with mental health. It’s good for them and the whole community.”
Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams sees mental health resources as one of the most important elements of safety, but also the area that needs the most support in the Legislature.
“The most important practices are two-fold: one is having parents tuned in and focused on what their son or daughter is up to and feeling,” he said. “Another is providing resources and professionals in school systems that can help our kids learn and be mentally stable with vibrant social emotional learning aspects in schools.”
“Schools do everything they possibly can but when you’re lacking psychologists and counselors along with the industry salary presented in the state it makes it really hard to catch all the warning signs.”
Williams said he has confidence in the safety protocols of Pima County schools but he believes help is needed from politicians to direct policies and make a “massive investment” in funding counselors and other psychologists at schools.
He said the ratio of students to counselors at Arizona schools is 750 to one.
“You can see the legislation on CRT and putting lesson plans on the web, but the legislation we need is to protect children,” he said. “We don't need to be bickering over who won the last election. The number one thing we should do, political leaders can't do, they can’t compromise and they have failed our communities.”
Williams urged parents and school staff to “keep an eye on the warning signs” and encouraged schools to reach out to their office for resources.
Their office offers a summer institute for school staff through their Healthy and Safe Schools Initiative focused on social-emotional development and mental health resources.
No simple explanation
While Alvarez has no doubts her son’s teachers would do anything to protect him, she said more needs to be done on a larger scale.
“Every responsible gun owner has the right to own a weapon, but there needs to be something different in place,” she said. “We should be excited to send kids to school, not scared.”
She believes in the second amendment, but said there has to be a better vetting process for purchasing a gun or ammo. But, she’s not sure what the ultimate solution is to the problem of school shootings in this country.
“We have to make sure our schools are well protected, but it's a whole puzzle and all the pieces have to be put together to make a change,” she said. “As a parent, I’m heartbroken. I think every parent in this country has to feel devastated right now.”
Another parent at SUSD, Victor Corrales, said he believes situations like the Texas shooting are not about gun issues, but mental health.
“I’m a youth leader at my church and I love working with kids who are hurting,” he said. “Kids need help, all the help they can get, and I do think it’s important to have law enforcement at the schools to respond as fast as they can, to be there to protect the children.”
Seeing the tragic news made him grateful his own child is safe. He has seen how important it can be for students to speak up if something isn’t right with a classmate or situation.
“If you hear or see something, say something even if you think it’s small,” he said. “Our school does everything they can to protect students. Me having four little ones, when I saw the news in Texas, I just think about what the parents are going through and it’s so horrible.”
Valenzuela said the tragic shooting is not a simple event, and the solution is multi-faceted.
“There is no simple explanation to these horrific events,” he said. “There's a lot of factors and they are complicated. It will take a comprehensive community and human effort to address this.”
“We have to rise above and be better as a society.”