Pima County is among eight counties to now meet the state benchmarks for a return to in-person classes through a hybrid model.
The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its benchmarks Thursday, placing all three into the “yellow,” or moderate or minimal transmission, category. The state recommended districts wait until all benchmarks met this ranking before sending students to a partially online and partially in-person learning model.
The benchmarks are related to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, test percent positivity and hospitalizations for COVID-19 like symptoms.
How and when districts implement their hybrid reopening plans is left up to the individual districts and county health departments are also making recommendations to school leadership.
Sahuarita Unified School District announced this week that it will move to a hybrid model Sept. 17 if the benchmarks allowed.
Their plan will separate the student population into two groups, with one group meeting in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other meeting in-person Thursdays and Fridays.
On the days students were not in-person, they’d continue with remote learning. Wednesdays would be used for deep cleaning.
Students in the Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy would continue their fully online program.
SUSD will have a staggered return, first bringing elementary students to campus, followed by middle and high school students in subsequent weeks.
Continental Elementary School District is determining what their next step will be and are considering several hybrid models.
Districts have a number of mitigation steps and health and safety procedures they must implement as well, including enhanced cleaning and the use of masks for all staff and students over five.