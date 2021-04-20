As of Tuesday, in Pima County, 377,894 — or 36% of the population — had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 270,545 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Arizona, 2,753,064 people, or 38% of the population, have received at least one dose. The number of people fully vaccinated, according to state health department data, is 1,955,889. As of April 19, there have been 854,453 cases of COVID-19 and 17,153 deaths with 692 new cases reported Monday.
Here’s what we know so far this week about COVID-19 and vaccines.
Schools stick with masks
Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday rescinded an order requiring schools to mandate mask wearing. The action gives schools the option to remove the mask requirement or continue to mandate and enforce mask policies.
Most local schools are sticking to their current protocols.
Continental Elementary School District Superintendent Roxana Rico said they will continue to require masks.
Sahuarita Unified School District will also keep its mask requirement in place for the remainder of the school year, then re-evaluate.
Great Expectations Academy Principal Jeremy Topp said their board would make a decision on masks soon.
Ducey justified the action by pointing to updated guidance from the CDC and citing more vaccinations taking place in the state.
State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman called the action “abrupt” and said her department was notified of the decision only shortly before it was announced.
“Today’s announcement destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguably been the most challenging year for education,” she wrote in a statement. She urged schools to continue using science-based mitigation strategies.
No vaccine passports
Ducey on Monday also banned state and local governments from requiring a “vaccine passport” to receive service or enter an area.
Ducey’s executive order also applies to any business that has a government contract, and bars them from requiring any customer to provide information on their vaccination status to receive any government services they provide.
The executive order allows for hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities to ask about documentation of a visitor, patient, employee or resident’s vaccination status. Universities, child care centers, home schools and other schools are also exempt. The executive order does not apply to private businesses.
“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” Ducey said in a press release. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”
Two weeks ago, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ expressed uncertainty about vaccine passports, saying she was fine with people knowing her status but knows others want to keep that information private.
Many countries have required visitors to have coronavirus tests prior to travel and recently Israel began issuing a digital Green Pass to people who have been vaccinated. The pass is required to enter hotels and theaters.
New York is the first state to issue something similar with its Excelsior Pass, which some places have begun to use to show proof of vaccination.
J&J update
A CDC advisory panel will meet Friday to review side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as make a recommendation on whether the United States should resume use of the vaccine after it was paused.
Use of the vaccine was halted last week after reports of serious brain blood clots in six women after they received the J&J shot. One case was fatal, and two additional reports of the adverse reaction have since come in.
The CDC has not found other cases, and any additional cases of adverse reactions to J&J would come up in the panel Friday. Experts are still working to determine if the rare blood clot is linked to the J&J vaccine.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said last week they were working to replace allotments of J&J, which entities received with Pfizer or Moderna.
FEMA PODS
After going back and forth several weeks, FEMA-run vaccination sites will not be coming to Pima County.
In an email Tuesday, Allen Clark, director of Emergency Management Division for Arizona, wrote to the county, “We were unable to find a fair and workable solution related to the FEMA-State agreement.”
The county had been eyeing two locations for these sites that would have focused on underserved communities. FEMA would have provided additional vaccines for the sites that did not reduce the state’s allocation.
The state had originally declined the offer from FEMA to set up the sites and later gave permission to FEMA to work directly with Pima County to set up the sites. FEMA’s legal advisors then said they can’t work directly with the county without a contract among the three agencies.
The county and state were working to negotiate some terms of the agreement, but ultimately, the agreement was not signed.