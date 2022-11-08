As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, both local school district governing board races remained too close to call, but two SUSD propositions look like they will pass.
Incumbent John Sparks and challenger Raul Anthony Rodriguez are leading the race for two open seats on the Sahuarita Unified School District Governing board.
Sparks was leading with 25% of the vote followed by Rodriguez at 24%. Challengers Kathryn Zanin had 23%, Amy Petersmarck had 20% and Kevin Opalka had 11%.
Sparks has served on the board for almost eight years. His main goals are expanding mental health services, highly qualified teachers and expanding flexible education options.
Rodriguez is retired from the Border Patrol. His main goals include “removing Social and Emotional Learning curriculums that promote CRT” and empowering parents.
SUSD also had two propositions on the ballot — Proposition 492: District Additional Assistance (capital) and Proposition 493: Maintenance & Operations. Both budget overrides are a continuation of previously approved and existing overrides.
Prop 492 was passing as of 9 p.m. Tuesday with 57% of the votes and Prop 493 also had 57%.
The M&O override (493) will support the funding of more than 100 staff positions as well as fine arts programs and other academic programs, according to the district.
The DAA override (492) supports specific capital needs including facility improvements, instructional technology, climate controlled school buses, fine arts and athletic equipment.
Continental School
Newcomer Ruth Amarillas was easily leading the race for two open seats on the Continental Elementary School District’s governing board with 28% of the vote.
Amarillas has a background in education and has had several children attend CESD. Some of her goals are aligning curriculum with SUSD and teamwork on the board.
Incumbent Stephen Oesterle followed with 20%. He has been a member of the board since 2016, and his goals include ensuring school safety, maintaining partnerships and making Continental an A+ school.
Eloise Wender Clendenin had 20%, Mike Norman at 19% and Sheldon Zatkin at 12%.
As of 9:30 p.m., there were still about 100,000 ballots to count countywide.
