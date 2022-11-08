As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, both local school district governing board races remained too close to call, but two SUSD propositions look like they will pass.

Incumbent John Sparks and challenger Raul Anthony Rodriguez are leading the race for two open seats on the Sahuarita Unified School District Governing board.



