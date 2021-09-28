A judge’s ruling Monday that Gov. Doug Ducey’s ban on mask mandates by school districts is unconstitutional won’t change anything locally for now.
Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District have had mask-optional policies this year.
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the ruling won’t change that because their procedures are based on several indicators.
The ruling
Ducey signed the state budget in June and it included several reconciliation bills, like the ban on school districts requiring masks.
Ducey also made $163 million in American Rescue Plan funds available to school districts — but only those that were not requiring masks.
At least 29 district bucked the law and mandated masks anyway, since Ducey’s law wouldn’t technically go into effect until Sept. 29.
On Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled that the mask ban and four other items in the budget bill, such as banning critical race theory in school districts, violated the “single-subject rule” by being inserted into the budget bill.
Within the ruling, she wrote “the bill is classic logrolling — a medley of special interests cobbled together to force a vote for all or none.”
Cooper said the intent of budget-related bills is to relate what kind of spending is allowed, not to enact laws prohibiting masks or other items not related to the budget.
She did not have issues with the policies themselves, just how the bills were passed.
State Attorney General Mark Brnovich stated he would immediately appeal the ruling.
SUSD
Valenzuela said they were not hanging on the ruling to change any of their policies and they have to look at multiple variables, including “legal issues and operational management.”
“They also include current public dashboards and metrics,” he said. “All these things are dynamic and changing rapidly.”
Valenzuela said their approach has worked, and the ruling itself is still likely to be challenged.
“Obviously, we make sure to follow the law. It’s anticipated that this will get pushed up to the Arizona Supreme Court and we will see what they think,” he said.
SUSD is on track to receive about $1.7 million in federal money, cash Ducey said school districts could only access if they were not requiring masks. He had since threatened that districts that keep mask requirements in place once the law would take effect Sept. 29 could lose up to $1,800 per student in American Relief Act funds.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Others{/span}CESD Superintendent Roxana Rico-Beaucage said the ruling does not change anything.
“Masks are still optional,” she said. “We are highly recommending students and staff wear masks when walking around campus or in the classroom.”
Rico-Beaucage said they will still offer disposable masks to students who want them.
Shortly after the ruling, Ducey’s office called Cooper a “rogue judge” and made it clear they would fight the decision.
“Arizona’s state government operates with three branches, and it’s the duty and authority of only the legislative branch to organize itself and to make laws. Unfortunately, today’s decision is the result of a rogue judge interfering with the authority and processes of another branch of government,” said CJ Karamargin, communication director, in a statement. “Further action will be taken to challenge this ruling and ensure separation of powers is maintained.”
Pima County Board Chair Sharon Bronson said in a written statement that Ducey’s prohibitions on “sensible mitigation measures” were “foolish.”
“It’s a huge relief that with this ruling by the Superior Court our public schools, county public health agencies and other governments can now assess their potential COVID-19 outbreak and transmission risk and take the necessary steps – including mandates if needed – to protect their students, staff and the public from the continued spread of this disease without fear of penalty or punishment by the state,” she wrote.