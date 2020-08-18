The Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District are in the process of obtaining liability coverage for potential claims over COVID-19 infections when in-person classes resume.
Both districts are covered by the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, Arizona’s largest insurance provider for schools and community colleges.
On Aug. 4, the Trust decided it would offer additional protection for districts in the event a student’s family file a claim citing a COVID-19 infection at school.
The decision comes after the Trust initially said it would not provide liability coverage for COVID-19 claims.
The coverage comes at a cost. Those districts that opt for it will be required to pay a contribution, or premium, from $5,000 to $150,000 depending on the size of the district.
The cost of a potential claim also would depend on whether a family has signed a waiver, acknowledgement form or neither.
SUSD
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district is pursuing the additional COVID-19 liability coverage.
“It's the prudent thing to do and acting in support of the best for our district,” he said.
Families will be presented with a reopening acknowledgement and disclosure form closer to the reopening of in-person classes slated for Sept. 8.
The form lays out parent responsibilities in COVID-19 mitigation, such as agreeing to check their child’s temperature before heading to class, not sending sick children to school and informing the district if their child has possibly been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
If a claim were to be made against the school, the presence of an acknowledgement form would make the deductible to the district $10,000.
“This will be a form we will ask all families to initial and I think it has important value because it lays out the partnership between home and school in promoting a safety compact for success,” he said. “It clearly explains successful management is a team effort of roles and responsibilities in this written acknowledgement.”
Valenzuela said they don’t foresee requiring parents to sign a waiver, a different document that would reduce the district’s deductible to zero if a claim were made.
“In evaluating the options, for us, the acknowledgement form was the most balanced, valuable tool for us in regards to this coverage issue,” he said. “We felt the acknowledgement form was a more productive balance between the legal, liability-centric waiver and not doing anything at all.”
Valenzuela said they have successfully presented acknowledgement forms to families whose students are using the on-site space the district is required to provide per Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders for students who are high risk, special needs or have no other safe space to access school resources.
Valenzuela said parents will not be forced to sign the form and safety acknowledgement forms are regularly signed by parents at the start of a normal school year outside the pandemic.
If a claim were to occur, he said they would work with the Trust and their own mitigation plans to investigate and handle the claim.
“I’m pleased to say on the rare occasion we've been presented with claims in the past we’ve gone through the process professionally based on the facts presented,” he said. “I imagine any case related to COVID-19 would proceed the same way.”
Based on the district’s student population size, the additional COVID-19 coverage would cost the district an additional $75,000.
Continental
CESD will likely buy the additional liability coverage, which would cost $20,000.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said claims could “bankrupt” the district and that they are already struggling with the costs of PPE and distancing measures to the tune of about $80,000.
Rico said the additional liability coverage would still be less expensive than hiring outside attorneys and CESD will pay less for the coverage than larger districts.
The district is opting for the waivers, which were sent to families Friday and would reduce their deductible to $0 for claims where a signed waiver was present.
The waiver includes the acknowledgement information about safety responsibilities, but also includes that families won't hold the district liable in the case of a COVID-19 infection.
"Nothing will stop a claim, so whether families sign the wavier or not, they could still file claims," Rico said. "The way the attorneys are looking at it is they're hoping it makes people think twice, but it doesn't mean they can't file a claim."
As of Tuesday, Rico said they have received 159 signed waivers and the district held a Zoom meeting Monday to answer parent questions. She said the response has gone well.
"We reiterated to parents the major part of the waiver is to ensure students are not coming in sick and parents are checking their temperatures," she said. "This is a team effort to ensure safety."
For families who do not choose to sign the waiver, they will receive the acknowledgment and disclosure form. The deductible in this case would be $10,000 for the district if there were a claim.
If parents sign neither, the district would be responsible for a $20,000 deductible.
Rico said they have a detailed risk mitigation plan available online and have spent a lot of time planning safety procedures, however, there is no way to completely guarantee zero COVID-19 cases this school year.
"Our plan is great but although I wish we could guarantee 100 percent no one will have COVID-19 on our campus, we just cant guarantee 100 percent that there will be no cases."
Additional district protections
Any claim that would be made by an employee of a district related to COVID-19 infection would be covered by Worker’s compensation per Arizona statute.
Not getting signed waivers or acknowledgement forms would not prevent a district from receiving the additional coverage should they purchase it. But, it would impact the cost the district would face if a claim were made.
The Trust has general provisions for facility restoration that would cover the districts should they need to deep clean of sanitize a facility due to a COVID-19 outbreak.