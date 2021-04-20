As school districts prepared to return to hybrid classes last August, some purchased COVID-19 liability insurance to protect against possible claims.
The cost depended on the size of the district and whether parents signed a waiver or an acknowledgement form.
Now, that might not be necessary and school districts are looking to get some of their money back.
Senate Bill 1377, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on April 5, created protections for entities, including school districts, against frivolous COVID-19 civil claims as long as they took steps to mitigate infections.
Continental Elementary School District has contacted the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, the major insurance provider for schools in the state, to find out if they are entitled to a partial or full refund for the $20,000 they spent for additional coverage.
In a Governing Board meeting last week, board member Richard Ulery asked CESD to look into the possibility and said he believed every school in the state should be doing the same.
“Any studies our insurance company did arriving at $20,000 should be significantly less,” he told the board. “We should request a partial refund on the money spent.”
Ulery said SB1377 makes changes that he feels entitles them to a refund.
“The bill Ducey signed raised the standard to willful or gross negligence, which is a significant change in liability exposure a district faces,” he said. “Right now, the school is not liable for any claims filed against it if the school acted in good faith and Continental has absolutely done that."
The bill applies retroactively to March 2020.
Bob Charles, a spokesman for First Strategic, which represents the Trust in media relations, said in an emailed statement that it has a Loyalty Credit Program to provide financial credits or to return contributions directly to members.
“In late spring/early summer, the Trust and its board of directors will evaluate how much has been paid out in losses or claims for all lines of coverage during the 2020/2021 policy year (including for general liability, property, auto liability, COVID-19 liability and other coverages.),” he wrote. “This will help us determine the final loyalty credit amount. Typically, lower-than-expected losses in any of these areas—including COVID-19—mean a greater credit.“
Charles said they aren’t tracking the number of inquiries they receive from school districts, but their members know they can reach out.
“The Trust has been proactive in communicating the process to our member school districts so they are aware of their options in advance and can address any questions to us,” he said in the email.
Claims can still be made against a school, but under SB1377 the district would not be liable if it acted in good faith to protect their campus from COVID-19 spread.
Ulrey said CESD has been taking all the steps necessary to provide a safe campus, and hopes The Trust does provide a refund of some kind.
“We are not immune to suits, we could be sued,” he said. “I wanted Continental to pursue this and I think we are entitled to a refund.”
As of Friday, CESD had not yet heard back from The Trust regarding their inquiry.
The Trust will still offer COVID-19 liability in the 2021-22 school year with the same end-of-the year credit assessment.
“Districts may determine that this coverage is still necessary as SB1377 does not bar suits alleging damages related to COVID-19 exposure at a school site,” Charles wrote. “It does, however, state that a school is not liable for any such damages as long as it acted in good faith to protect students, visitors, etc. Coverage will remain available to Trust member school districts because it may still be necessary to go to court to prove a school acted in good faith.”
SUSD also purchased COVID-19 liability from The Trust for $75,000.
Spokeswoman Amber Woods said the district's chief financial officer has reached out to the Trust about SB1377.
"Likely there will be some type of loyalty credit, however, final amounts have yet to be determined," she said.
Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams said he hasn’t heard much from districts on the issue, however he is glad for the additional protection provided in SB1377.
“You can never have too much liability with COVID,” he said. “Obviously, there are so many concerns, this pandemic has so many unknowns, so any help from the Legislature to make sure schools are covered is helpful.