Public schools could face cuts of up to 20% across the state because of how local revenue is tallied, and those cuts could hit hard locally.
Sahuarita Unified School District could expect to lose about $8 million, while the one-school Continental Elementary School District estimates they could lose about $846,070. The cuts equal about $1,300 per student.
In a nutshell, money previously considered grant funding is now considered “local revenue,” and is subject to a voter-approved expenditure limit — one that is already $1.2 billion over the limit.
Prop. 301
The roots of the current situation go back to Prop. 208, the Tax on Incomes Exceeding $250,000 for Teacher Salaries and Schools Initiative. It was passed by voters Nov. 3, 2020, and approved a 3.5% income tax on incomes above $250,000 (single filing) or $500,000 (joint) to be distributed to teacher and classroom support staff salaries, teacher mentoring and retention programs, career and technical education programs and the Arizona Teachers Academy.
The funds were classified as grant dollars to the schools. On Nov. 30, 2020, the Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit arguing the proposition violated the state Constitution.
On Aug.19, the court ruled the funds should be counted as local revenue, which is subject to the aggregate spending limit.
Prop. 301, which approved a 0.6 cent sales tax to fund education including teacher salaries for 20 years, was set to expire this year, so in 2018 Gov. Doug Ducey approved an extension. However, the amount the new levy would raise from the expenditure limit was not exempted. Prop. 301 money is also considered local revenue and subject to the spending limit.
If lawmakers don’t approve an override of the limit when they reconvene in January, anything over the limit will be divided among schools and each will be forced to reduce spending.
SUSD
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which did an analysis of potential impacts to schools, predicted a cut of 17 to 20% to SUSD, equaling about $8 million.
“For the current year, all districts have contractual obligations to employees first and foremost and we must honor those,” he said. “I think it doesn’t make sense and I’m hopeful there can be common ground.”
Valenzuela said the Legislature has approved such an override at least twice and he hopes for another.
“I think to be forced to make a cut based on this provision, constitutional as it is, the provision is rooted in the 1980 expenditure limit based on 1980,” he said. “A lot has changed since that time.”
He’s even more hopeful this will spur a look at updating the constitutional provision.
Should the override not happen, Valenzuela said the biggest impact will be on district staff.
“Last time I checked, 85% of our budget is in salaries and compensation and benefits...faculty and staff, teachers, support, the people,” he said. “If 85% of the budget is that and you have a provision implemented to immediately cut 20%, 17% of the current budget, it’s pretty clear there’s going to be some kind of impact on people and jobs and also programs.”
“It would be devastating and a shame in light of the tremendous heavy lifting and hard work of staff,” he said.
CESD
CESD Director of Business Services Greg Schubert said he planned for this when he was crafting the budget, though it was impossible to know how significantly over the limit the state would be. For their district, the potential loss of funds will have the biggest impact on staff raises.
“We withheld doing raises to staff. I didn’t want to give a 4% increase and then have to come around and take 7% back, so we withheld pay raises,” he said. “The budget for employees moved up due to the minimum wage increase, which was already in the budget. We are hoping that what would happen with the limit override is to possibly give out raises at that time.”
Schubert said once the Legislature comes back into session in January, they will have until March 1 to approve an override.
He said it could be even worse next year should nothing be done.
“If they override the limit for just the fiscal year, we’re facing this thing again and it’s going to be more next year,” he said. “Right now, it’s over $1.2 billion and I think the estimates for next year are $1.27 billion over the limit.”
The cuts would only be incurred by public schools, not charters or private schools.
“If the people in the state of Arizona are serious about public education they need to get in contact with their Legislature,” Schubert said. “Bombard them with phone calls, email, pony express.”