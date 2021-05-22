Continental Elementary School District in Green Valley has the highest vaccination rate among school districts in Pima County, according to the county’s data dashboard.
That might come as a surprise given the K-8, one-school school district has no students old enough to get the vaccine yet.
That’s just one of the oddities in the county’s data, which says CESD has a 78.32 percent vaccination rate. According to the list, the Sahuarita Unified School District has a rate of about 48% and Tucson Unified School District is at 50%.
But the data doesn’t reflect the vaccination rates of the school population — children and staff who are on campus every day. It’s based on the percentage of vaccinated people within the district’s boundaries.
“It is very important to keep in mind that this is community-level data that is being measured based on the boundaries of the district,” said County Health Department spokesman Aaron Pacheco. “So this means that the community as a whole is more vaccinated than other areas.”
The school looks good on paper because it’s largely within Green Valley ZIP codes, which have the highest vaccinations rates in the county (85614 had 78.01 percent as of Monday; 85622 was at 84.51 percent).
But the school draws most of its students from 85629, a Sahuarita ZIP code with just a 49.21 percent vaccination rate.
During the most recent Governing Board meeting, Superintendent Roxana Rico told her board the Pima County Health Department had contacted her to tell her the district had reached herd immunity.
Pacheco said the health department has had ongoing conversations with districts throughout the pandemic that included herd immunity. It was unclear why Rico would be told they’d reached herd immunity when the majority of CESD students come from a ZIP code with much lower vaccination rates.
County spokesman Mark Evans said Friday the health department “may have to recalibrate what they’re telling the school districts.”
“We are not advising those communities that they have reached herd immunity because they are part of a large metro area and there is a lot of travel back and forth,” he said.
Evans acknowledged the high number for CESD has nothing to do with those on campus and everything to do with the area the district is within.
“They are setting the example for the rest of the community,” Evans said of Green Valley. “And because of that, within the community there is probably going to be a very low rate of transmission.”
But any talk of herd immunity on the school district level has to be taken in context with all of available information, he said.
The good news for schools is that the high vaccination rates in the surrounding community could play into a decision for fall on whether to require masks on campus.
Pacheco said they are looking into what kind of recommendations to make to school districts that have reached high vaccination rates in their communities.
“We will continue to follow CDC guidance,” he said. “CDC states that fully vaccinated individuals can remove masks in specific settings.”