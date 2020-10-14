Lucas Robinson has dealt with his fair share of diseases and viruses working in custodial services at three hospitals.
So when COVID-19 shuttered schools, Sahuarita Unified School District’s custodial supervisor knew it was his team’s time to step up to the challenge of increased cleaning.
“With my background from the hospital, I was like this is our spotlight, this is our time to shine,” he said. “We try to keep it a safe and clean environment so when the kids do come back they’re ready to go and are protected.”
Robinson has been supervisor of the team at SUSD for five years and was an integral part in coming up with the district’s plan for cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and keeping schools COVID-19 safe.
He said revamping the district’s strategy has been the result of multiple meetings and collaboration with his team, district administration, teachers, staff and supply vendors.
“Where's the safest, cleanest places — usually a hospital — so I wanted to implement what I learned into this school setting,” he said. “We have been picking up a lot more cleaning techniques, a lot more training. We got into a team and discussed how we will combat this.”
Assistant Superintendent Scott Downs worked alongside Robinson and Facilities Director George Emerson to come up with the new procedures.
"It really takes a collective thought process that was inclusive to create this plan," he said. "We thought of every geographical area we have to clean and the people who could help with those locations. We really paid close attention to high touch areas like doors, light switches and drinking fountains."
How it works
With their new procedures, classrooms are disinfected at least three times a day and also get a full night disinfecting by the night crew composed of four team members.
The cleaning process involves cleaning surfaces, sanitizing and disinfecting everything.
Areas like bathrooms and other high-touch areas are disinfected every two hours and special attention is given to items such as light switches.
“Time management is really important,” Robinson said. “With our team we attack it and have one person do trash, one do vacuuming, one person do hard surfaces, one do whiteboards. We can get it (a room) all done in about five to 10 minutes, then the night crew gets it disinfected.”
Robinson said he has 42 staff members, including a lead at each school, working to keep the campuses clean.
“We were not given any extra help to implement this plan so I had to take one from all the schools to make that night crew just to get everything disinfected,” he said. “We’re still picking up all the duties we’re contracted to do and expected to do. We had to move stuff around and with our group working together that's how we have accomplished it.”
Teachers are part of the process as well. Robinson said he’s provided each classroom with everything they need to sanitize areas as well as training on how to keep teachers and their students safe. They even made a video that shows the proper methods for cleaning classrooms.
Teachers wipe areas down during class transitions and lunch to help supplement the cleaning done by the custodial team.
Robinson said all products they use is approved by the CDC and SUSD’s plan goes beyond the requirements.
“It's almost over what we need to do, over what the CDC recommends, but our kids deserve it,” he said.
Because Robinson has a background in hospitals, he was already purchasing some of the approved cleaners before COVID-19 began. It proved important with vendors in short supply.
He had to be creative on certain items, like electrostatic machines which are used to spray an entire room.
“A lot of those were from China with a nine-month backorder plus you had to use their chemical so I decided not to go with those,” he said. “We went with a paint company that converted paint sprayers into electrostatic machines. Now we can use our disinfectant we already have stockpiled in those machines without voiding the warranty. “
The district has 12 of the machines.
Downs said they have four handheld, battery-operated machines they are waiting on specifically for buses, which get a nightly cleaning and are disinfected by the driver after each stop. For now, buses are getting regular disinfecting.
Downs said they've been on top of ordering, so they were able to receive almost everything they needed on time.
The district received a CARES Act grant to the tune of about $300,000 to help cover PPE as well as purchasing additional laptops for students.
Downs said they also received PPE supplies from the Pima County Health Department.
Along with the daily cleanings and night cleanings, there is a plan for positive cases of COVID-19 in a school.
“We’re cleaning almost one million square feet every night,” Robinson said. “It's challenging but we have it pretty much to a science now.”
The district’s contact tracing team does research to determine potential exposures and isolate the infected person to a closed off area in the health department.
The custodial team cleans any identified areas from ceiling to floor and closes it off for two hours.
Robinson was grateful to his vendor WAXIE Sanitary Supply for helping him get the product needed even when demand was high. He was also thankful to his team and district administrators for highlighting the work of custodial service staff.
While Robinson has worked with everything from flesh-eating bacterias to other diseases in hospitals, he had never anticipated a pandemic affecting the school.
Though it was a shock during spring break to learn schools would close, Robinson’s team worked all summer to deep clean the school and move forward.
“Sometimes custodials are undervalued and not looked at but now we are in the spotlight and I think a lot of my staff went in and wanted to go with it," he said. "They liked the acknowledgement because we keep our schools so nice and disinfected. It was time for us to really step up as a team and get it all completed and done.”
For him and his team, the work all goes back to protecting the SUSD community.
Robinson said their new cleaning procedures will stick even after the district begins to come out of the pandemic.
"We are hoping we keep the kids safe and go all the way into spring, but it's going to change us forever," he said. "We're always going to be doing new changes, new disinfecting. It's part of our routine now."