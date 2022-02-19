In the end, his own video tanked his case.
Michael G. Scaramella, a Green Valley Realtor who was found guilty Feb. 4 of failure to comply with a court order in a case involving a Justice of the Peace, lost in court again Friday.
Scaramella, 65, was found guilty of two counts of harassment against a Green Valley couple in a case loosely related to that of Judge Ray Carroll.
In the Feb. 4 case, Scaramella was found to have violated an Injunction Against Harassment after Carroll photographed him in places he had been ordered to avoid. The case was the culmination of what Carroll, Green Valley’s JP, described as two years of harassment and menacing behavior that began after he signed an Order of Protection for Scaramella’s former live-in girlfriend in 2019.
Friday’s case involved two friends of the woman who said they were harassed repeatedly by Scaramella, though the case focused on one incident on Feb. 19, 2021.
The couple said they were leaving the home of the woman that evening when Scaramella drove past them. They said he made a quick U-turn and “he was on our bumper.”
They said Scaramella pulled up on the driver’s side and made crude gestures and yelled at them. They said they did not react and drove away. Scaramella was arrested and cited three days later.
Video evidence
The prosecution’s case hinged on whether the couple had sufficiently warned Scaramella to stay away from them before the incident.
The couple pointed to a Dec. 1, 2020, confrontation with Scaramella in their driveway after he’d slowly driven by their home. Scaramella was in his vehicle and was videotaping the exchange without their knowledge.
“My husband was asking him to leave and not come back,” one victim testified.
The other victim said he asked Scaramella three times to leave and not return to their property.
The video ended up in the hands of prosecutors from the Pima County Attorney’s Office, who played it in court as evidence Scaramella had been told to stay away from the couple more than two months before the Feb. 19 incident.
It’s unclear why Scaramella took the video or if he thought it might somehow help his case. He appeared surprised in court to learn it was in the hands of the prosecution team.
In the video, one of the victims is heard telling Scaramella through an open car window to leave, then threatening to drag him out of his vehicle if he didn’t.
Scaramella said at one point, “I guess you’ve been flipped,” an apparent reference to their friendship with his ex-girlfriend. He also asked, “What did I do?”
Scaramella’s defense attorney Nicholas Brereton called no witnesses.
In closing arguments, Brereton said the couple told Scaramella not to come around their home, but that the incident on the road was several miles away, and that's not the same.
Prosecutor Melinda Bonson said, “The defendant was aware they wanted no contact with him.”
Scaramella, who shook his head several times during victim testimony in the 80-minute trial, was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts of harassment and will be sentenced March 15.
Pro Tem Judge John Davis wanted to move ahead with sentencing Friday but said there was confusion with the county probation department that could also affect the sentence in the Feb. 4 case.
Davis sentenced Scaramella to 30 days of home detention and 12 months of unsupervised probation in that case but was later told home detention is reserved for DUI cases. The court is now pursuing a GPS monitor option and have requested a probation department official attend the March 15 hearing to clarify what is available.
After Scaramella was found guilty the victims, who were attending via Zoom, were allowed to address the court. One said Scaramella continued to follow his wife after the Feb. 19 incident. She said Scaramella’s car showed up in the trailhead parking lot where she was hiking alone in September 2021. She called Sheriff’s deputies.
The wife, who said they also have another home, said, “Whenever we’d come into Green Valley it was just instant, he was right there.”
She said Scaramella stayed in their home three weeks after his ex-girlfriend was granted the Order of Protection because they didn’t fully understand what was going on.
“He resents us,” she said. “He doesn’t like us because we were not on his side.”
Her husband said they still have their home in Green Valley.
“I’d like to see something done that stops him completely,” he said.