Green Valley real estate agent Michael G. Scaramella was sentenced to six years of supervised probation on Wednesday after he was found guilty on multiple counts of harassing community members earlier this year.
Violating any terms of his probation – which include mandatory alcohol and mental health evaluations, electronic monitoring at the discretion of the Adult Probation Department and having no contact with any of the victims in either case – could send Scaramella to jail for nearly six months.
Scaramella, 65, was convicted of misdemeanors in two separate trials in February 2022 – a Feb. 4 trial involving Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll, where Scaramella was found guilty of interfering with a judicial proceeding and failure to comply with an Injunction Against Harassment, and a Feb. 18 case where Scaramella was found guilty of two counts of harassment against a Green Valley couple.
In both cases, victims described facing repeated menacing behavior from Scaramella including uncomfortable confrontations, obscene gestures and harassment on the road that required law enforcement involvement on numerous occasions.
Sentencing in these cases, however, faced a few delays.
Path to probation
Judge Pro Tem John Davis, who presided over both cases in February, originally sentenced Scaramella to 30 days of home detention and 12 months of unsupervised probation after the Feb. 4 case, but there was confusion over the applications of home detention – which is currently only available for those sentenced to jail with DUI convictions.
To get clarity, Davis pushed sentencing on the Feb. 18 case to March 15, and requested a probation department official be present to answer questions that could impact the sentencing in both cases.
But sentencing caught another snag when Scaramella was a no-show in the courtroom on March 15, instead calling in to the sentencing and refusing to appear in-person.
As a result, Davis issued a warrant for Scaramella’s arrest for interfering with a judicial proceeding by failing to comply with a court order.
A motion to quash the warrant was submitted by Scaramella’s defense attorney, Nicholas Brereton, but was denied by Davis on March 23. A new sentencing was then scheduled for March 30.
Things took another turn again when Scaramella was taken into custody on Sunday, March 27 at an open house in Green Valley near the corner of Camino Del Sol and W. Mountainview – an intersection Scaramella has been ordered to avoid in a previous case, Doug Levy, legal counsel for Judge Ray Carroll, said during Wednesday’s sentencing.
A.J. Michaels, a friend of Scaramella’s, testified Wednesday that she picked up Scaramella in her vehicle that Sunday after he offered to help clean the floors at an open house she was conducting.
After running out to grab food, Michaels said she came back to the house that afternoon to find Scaramella handcuffed in tears and in the back of a patrol vehicle.
When asked by Levy whether she was aware of the warrant out for Scaramella’s arrest, Michaels said that information was “not my problem.”
Scaramella was held in custody at the Pima County Jail until Wednesday, with time credited toward his suspended jail sentence.
‘Puzzling’ behavior
Ahead of Davis’ decision Wednesday, Levy read aloud a letter signed by three Green Valley HOA presidents who claimed over 200 households had been adversely affected by Scaramella’s neighborhood presence.
“We would like it to be known how this man has literally robbed our residents of their right to the peaceful, quiet enjoyment and safety of our neighborhoods,” the letter read, pointing to instances of “evil, prolonged stares,” “rude hand gestures,” and “vehicular harassments on the streets” from Scaramella that hundreds of residents have endured.
“The list is very long and affects hundreds of households. These people are fearful,” they wrote.
After delivering Scaramella's sentence – three years supervised probation for each of the February cases to be served consecutively, with a suspended 176 day jail sentence – Davis added that Scaramella’s behavior was “puzzling.”
“Here is a successful man in his mid-60s, with friends…and then there seems to be a totally different direction he’s taken with his actions and it’s negative…I’ve sentenced a lot of felony cases, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Davis said.
Davis echoed sentiments from his previous sentencing, saying he was still reluctant to send Scaramella directly to jail because of his age and the continued presence of COVID-19.
His hope, Davis said, was that the suspended jail time and probation would work to influence Scaramella's behavior and “limit the impact on his community.”
For his part, Green Valley JP Ray Carroll said he was satisfied with the outcome and appreciated the efforts of those involved.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience, and really think nobody was as capable of picking up the fumbled ball and running with it as Doug [Levy] did,” Carroll said.
“I really thank Doug and the HOAs who wrote that letter with the help of the Green Valley Council and the judge. They did a good job with all the tools they had,” he said.
But Scaramella isn’t done with the courts just yet. Another hearing that will address fines and restitution for Scaramella’s victims was set for June 20. So far, Carroll has requested restitution for about $28,000 to cover legal fees associated with the case.