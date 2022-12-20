Missing child scam.png

This missing child post has made the rounds on Facebook, and eventually made its way onto a Madera Highlands Facebook group this week. It's a scam. 

If you come across this missing child message on Facebook, just ignore it – it’s a scam.

The plea to find the missing child has been shared over a hundred times after it recently appeared on a Madera Highlands Yard Sale Facebook page. It includes a photo of a young child with blonde hair, posing near a body of water in a red jacket.



