If you come across this missing child message on Facebook, just ignore it – it’s a scam.
The plea to find the missing child has been shared over a hundred times after it recently appeared on a Madera Highlands Yard Sale Facebook page. It includes a photo of a young child with blonde hair, posing near a body of water in a red jacket.
The post reads, “This is the most recent picture of my son Andrew Sanders on his first day of school, he left yesterday morning for school and never came back.”
“He was last seen wearing black converses with purple and red shoelaces as well as a blue zip-up hoodie, he has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and he’s about 5’4-5’5 and 124 lb,” the post continues. “Please help me find him.”
But “Andrew Sanders” isn’t just missing from the Madera Highlands area. A quick search online found that the same post has infiltrated local Facebook groups around the world – from California to the United Kingdom – with nearly identical pleas for help, though the picture and name of the child are sometimes swapped.
Furthermore, a reverse image search reveals the child in the photo – the one in the red jacket – is actually a 14-year-old Australian named Maggie Banyard, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia and is searching for a stem cell donor, according to Anthony Nolan, a UK-based charity that supports blood cancer research.
Sgt. Mike Blevins, public information officer with the Sahuarita Police Department, confirmed Dec. 15 that the department had no reports of a missing child from the Madera Highlands area.
“If anything like that were to happen, we’d move to put out a Nixle alert to the community immediately, or potentially escalate it to something larger,” Blevins said, referring to the police department’s real-time notification service that broadcasts updates on crime, events, traffic and severe weather.
What is this really?
According to Facebook posts from several police departments across the country, scammers are targeting local swap pages on social media, commonly known as “buy, sell, trade” groups.
The scammers create posts with emotional appeal – about missing children or lost pets – that are designed to immediately grab your attention and drive engagement by getting people to like, comment, ask for more information or share it with their network.
Sanjay Goel, a professor of Information Security and Digital Forensics at the University at Albany, said in an interview with CBS 6 Albany that on face value, the scam could simply be a hoax made to grab attention.
But he cautioned that the posts could also conceal more harmful intentions.
“There are many different reasons why people do that. For some reasons, they do it for market manipulation. In some other cases, they would put this information to make people click on links, which obviously have malicious codes associated with that,” Goel said.
“And in the third case, they can use it for extorting money, gaining the sympathy of people, and then based on that try to get money from people or make them do things,” he adds.
In some instances, the scammers use the missing child post as a sort of Trojan Horse, altering the content of the post after it’s widely shared so users are then unwittingly sharing a phishing scheme.
This seems to be the case with the original “Andrew Sanders” post on the Madera Highlands Yard Sale page, which has since transformed into a scam claiming to be giving away thousands of dollars to new users who sign up with “Go2Bank.”
As of Dec. 16, independent fact-checkers have flagged the Facebook post for containing “false information.”
Use caution
To protect yourself, Goel said that it’s important for people not to believe everything they see on social media, and to not interact with strangers online until you can verify their identity.
Before sharing something, users might also consider taking a moment to verify for themselves if a post is legitimate by looking at who created the post and what information is being shared.
In the case of “Andrew Sanders” in Madera Highlands, a user named “Silver Alertei” shared the post – a Facebook account that’s only been active since Dec. 15, and has only posted once.
The original post also did not include any formal contact information, which could be another red flag.
Law enforcement officials also recommend checking with their official social channels to confirm any suspicious activity or missing individuals.
To report a missing person, contact your local law enforcement agency. They can help you file a formal report, and share that information with other organizations, including federal law enforcement agencies and online sites focusing on missing persons in Arizona and beyond.
The Sahuarita Police Department can be reached at 520-344-7000. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at 520-351-4900. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.