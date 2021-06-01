Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation.

Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday — Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900. You may also check our Web sites at Scamsquadsav.org or GVSAV.org.

If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call (520) 351-6746.