Beware of prepaid debit cards from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES). A department official said that they suspect that an individual’s personal information may have been stolen and used fraudulently to file for Unemployment Insurance Benefits (UI).
Criminals are now sending out thousands of prepaid debit cards and emails that appear official in an attempt to gain access to Unemployment Insurance Benefits or personal information.
If you take the bait by responding, your money and identity are at risk.
The emails ask for personal information such as your social security number, birth date or PIN. They appear to come from the unemployment insurance office, Department of Labor or banking institution that would never require you to give out sensitive information.
This warning also applies to telephone calls and text messages where the caller is requesting your personal information.
The DES said that their staff does not ask for your full social security number unless you initiated the contact.
Hovering your cursor over the sender's email address is a way of verifying the sender. Anything other than this extension (@azdes.gov) indicates that it did not come from the DES, and is a scam:
- The subject line on these emails may not even relate to your unemployment claim. When contacted, some offered affordable car insurance, medical devices, and another wanted to sign you up for an email buddy list.
- Pop-up windows that appear during the online application process relating to credit scores were also reported. Do not click on any links that are not part of the application.
- You may receive an email stating that you need to reactivate your debit card or submit more information to receive your benefits. The scammer asks you to provide confidential information to reactivate your card. Once the scammer has this information, they can use it to access your debit card account or to commit identity theft. If you have been a victim of this type of scam or if you already have set up an account to receive your UI, immediately contact the bank that issued your card.
- DES also confirmed that some people reported receiving bogus emails stating that their application was incomplete and provided links within the body of the email to continue the filing process. DES said that they do not send emails asking you to click on a "link" within the message body to complete the application.
DES warns that third-party websites are not allowed to apply for benefits on your behalf, even if they offer this service for a fee. You need to know that you are the only person accepted by DES to apply for your benefits.
Scam websites profit off your personal information by selling it to criminals who commit identity theft or take other actions that could negatively impact you.
Filing for UI benefits from any state is free, and there is no charge to you for any services provided by a state unemployment insurance agency, whether completing an application for benefits or filing weekly claims to receive payments. Visit Arizona's official website for UI benefits information.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday through Friday, call 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call 351-4900. You may also check our Web site at GVSAV.org.
If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call 351-6746.