AnyDesk is used legitimately by IT professionals worldwide, to remotely connect to their clients' devices to help with technical issues. However, scammers can misuse AnyDesk or other remote access software to connect to your computer and steal your data, access codes, and even money.
The more you know about the way scammers work, the better protected you are:
•Never give anyone you do not know access to your devices.
•Never share your online banking credentials with anyone.
If someone you do not know is asking to access your device and wants you to download specific software:
• Be careful! You are at risk of becoming a victim of a remote access scam.
• These criminals will call and report a computer or internet problem they have detected and offer their help.
• They will probably say they work for a widely known company such as Microsoft or your bank.
• Never trust a call you were not expecting.
• Do not trust the “help” offered that you did not request.
• No bank or company will ask you over the phone to download software!
What you can do
Scammers are basically after your money. If they are remotely connected to your devices and are asking you to log in to your bank account or to share your passwords, they are most likely a scammer.
Do not follow their instructions, even if they say you need to pay them because they alleged to have solved a problem, do not trust them. You did not ask for their “help.” They created the problem.
Feel uncomfortable?
• Stop any phone call just by hanging up!
• End any remote session by simply turning off your device!
Were you defrauded?
• Report the scam to your providers (i.e., bank, credit card, online paying systems).
• Change any passwords to accounts that may have been compromised.
• Have your device checked by an IT specialist.
• Report the scam to your local authorities.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, call 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud, call 351-4900.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone