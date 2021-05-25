The U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association has been sending letters and making phone calls soliciting funds for its Emergency Equipment Shortage Drive.
The letter contains a short survey on American law enforcement, a petition and a donation form. Additionally, the letter has identified support of police and law enforcement in “Green Valley, Arizona Area” with its latest titled fundraiser. This nonprofit was founded in 1995, and the current executive director is listed as David Hinners.
It is of great importance to note that Charity Navigator, an independent charity evaluator, gives the organization zero stars out of four in its overall rating report of Dec. 1, 2020. The rating is based on copies of Form 990 received directly from the IRS.
The benchmark used for rating charities is the percentage of donations spent on fundraising, salaries and other organizational expenses, compared with the amount spent on programs and services to further their mission.
When planning to make a donation, take a little extra time to investigate a new nonprofit by using Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator has a well known established accuracy rating. Another option to consider is making donations to local organizations with established records. This will enable a donation to be effective in supporting a worthwhile local nonprofit.
There are many established national and local nonprofits. Review these organizations so any donation given will be used wisely by that nonprofit.