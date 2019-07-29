Sure, you’ve been inundated with calls from IRS imposters, calls that “your computer has a virus,” and phony letters and emails claiming your arrest is imminent, but according to the Federal Trade Commission, the costliest of all consumer frauds in 2018 were online romance scams.
On average, people 70 and older who fall victim to the scam lose roughly $10,000. Last year, Americans were bilked out of $143 million through this one type of scam alone.
Loss of a spouse, loneliness without a support system, will make one more vulnerable to these fraudsters. They often target people who don’t have family close, do not attend church functions for singles and have dropped out of clubs they belonged to. The need for human contact may lead to online dating services, especially the ones that claim to find the perfect match.
So, how does it work?
The scammer may pose as an American, living in a far-flung locale, such as Afghanistan. They may steal a military officer’s photos and identity. Contact with the victim is established and then comes the financial emergency.
A relative or close friend has an illness and is in a hospital, with no acceptable insurance or way of paying. He cannot leave this friend! He may even offer to pay you back when in the USA. But, wait, another emergency rises…. A cybersecurity firm, AGARI, reported one case study where a man spent $50,000 during a relationship with someone posing as an American model, living in Paris.
The red flag should appear when this long distance lover asks for money. Your lover will be planning to meet you, but there is some problem at the airport, or a debt that has to be paid. The needy lover will continue to ask for money to resolve situations that keep him from being with you.
If you know of someone who may be entangled in this scam, please report this as soon as possible, before he/she finds they have given away all their savings.
Several years ago, a lady who was the concern of her neighborhood, was ready to go, alone, to the airport to pick up a “four star general” late in the night. We were able to compare the phony Facebook general’s account with the information on the real general. A tragedy may have been avoided. Still, it was hard to convince the would-be-victim that it was a phony Facebook account.
Apparently, the fraudsters know how to convince their victims they are real persons. They also know when their victims are vulnerable. If you need the Scam Squad to visit someone you know who is in this position, or are able to bring him/her to the office any weekday before noon, we will gladly provide information to them. Losing a lifetime friend/spouse is hard enough, but you do not need to lose your life savings, also.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday through Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900.
If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call (520) 351-6746.