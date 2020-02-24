April 1 begins America’s next 10-year headcount, formally called the U.S. Census. Welcome scammers!
Scammers pretend to represent any agency specifically tasked with asking questions. They may contact you by phone, email, postal mail, or at home. Their goal is to direct you to phony websites designed to trick you into giving up your personal and financial information.
Census fraud can happen at home or at work. Be especially vigilant for impostors in early to mid-spring 2020 when the Census Bureau sends out reminders to return your Census form:
• They will follow-up in person if you do not respond.
• Do not reply, click links or open attachments in a suspicious census email. Forward them to ois.fraud.reporting@census.gov.
• Beware that scammers can trick the caller ID into making it appear they are calling from a real Census Bureau number. Call the National Processing Center at 800-523-3205, 800-642-0469 or 800-877-8339 (TDD/TTY) to verify that a phone survey is legitimate.
Any of the following are signs that a supposed census taker is looking for ways to steal your money, possessions or identity:
• They ask for your Social Security Number or mother’s maiden name.
• They ask for credit card or bank account information.
• They ask for your work schedule or number of hours worked.
• They ask for money or any other forms of payment, and threaten you with arrest if you do not answer their questions and pay them immediately.
Before sharing your information check the following:
• The agent should have a Census Bureau photo ID badge with the Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date and a copy of the letter the bureau sent you.
• You can search for an agent’s name in the Bureau’s online staff directory.
• Confirm that the questionnaire you received is on the Bureau’s official list of household or business surveys.
• Contact the bureau’s National Processing Center or the regional office for your state to confirm that the census communication is genuine.
• Check that a census mailing has a return address in Jeffersonville, IN, the National Processing Center.
• Confirm that the URL of the supposed Census website reads https://www.census.gov/ and a lock symbol displayed in the browser.
The law requires that all persons living in the country take part in the Census. Failure to do so may result with a fine but not imprisonment.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday through Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900. You may also check our Web site at GVSAV.org.
