Ever dreamed of inheriting a windfall from a long, lost relative, someone you’ve never heard of or met, and maybe even planned how you’d spend it?
If you receive email, letter or other contact by someone claiming to be a law firm searching for heirs, beware!
An online search for the purported law firm may turn up potential fraud — scammers use letterhead and names of actual law firms, or something startingly similar, to make it look authentic.
Probate attorneys do search for missing relatives when someone dies, so such contact may be legitimate. In a scam, however, everything is faked to steal your money.
Scammers may also cite details about you, in what appears as a traditional letter including your home address.
It’s likely they have information lists easily purchased online, which can include thousands of names of potential targets. Even with just a few responses, they will more than cover their cost.
How Scammers Make Money
If you receive a suspicious letter, look for a request for a “small amount” of money to cover an administrative fee — $20, $40, $50 – a small figure compared to an inheritance of millions.
Even if you harbor doubts, you may figure what they ask is worth the risk. Even if it proves to be a scam, no great loss, right?
But it’s not about scammers receiving your “admin fee.” They’re after your bank account information, and from there, more. Once you’ve sent a fee, the scammer may suggest (or insist) they wire the inheritance to the bank account.
So far, sounds legit, yes? Say you provide the information, expecting the money in your account within a few days. By then, the scammer has stolen your identity, emptied your account and is charging your credit card.
Look for spelling and grammatical errors, strange type fonts, awkward phrasing or other signs it’s fake.
No legitimate law firm would send out such correspondence. Such “mistakes” are intentional. The scammer adds a few “errors” to weed out recipients too perceptive to be conned, and won’t waste time on those who don’t bite.
They’ll likely then attempt more contact, and once they’ve narrowed their list to unsuspecting victims, their real work begins.
Never respond or reply. A scammer will know they’ve reached a valid email address, someone has read their email and provides them with more information.
They can access your computer and IP address, likely to steal private data. If you pay bills or shop online, they may access your credit card or bank account numbers. Cybersecurity companies recommend never to click on unfamiliar email, and no replying by any means.
Suspect you’re a target?
Report the email to the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov
You may also notify the (legitimate) law firm directly that their name and logo are being used in a possible scam. Be sure to use the contact information on the firm’s website.
Protect yourself from inheritance scams by being alert and suspicious. Remember, if anything sounds too good to be true, it probably is.