Rising temperatures with monsoon storms, enjoyable early morning walks, travel to visit family and friends and an exploration of a new location may be parts of any summer. But the summer checklist would not be complete without tips on avoiding scammers. It would also not be complete without contacting GVSAV about having house checks when you will be away during part of the summer.
Scammers do not take vacations. They are searching for information that may lead to identity theft.
If away from home, place a hold on mail delivery or have a friend pick it up every day, secure credit cards and any identification items before traveling. Many use a prepaid credit card with a balance limit for travels. Use caution when posting travel plans or sharing itinerary on social media. Be aware that using public WiFi makes a person susceptible by leaving data at risk.
While away from home, continue to monitor accounts for monthly billings, credit cards transactions, and debit cards actions. If using a separate credit card for traveling, home credit cards can be frozen if necessary. Be careful to not share any barcodes on boarding passes as they contain confidential information.
Enjoy and relax this summer but stay vigilant about your personal information and financial transactions.