We have had many calls about the Economic Impact Payment debit cards that people have been receiving. Please review the following information to determine if the card you received is legitimate.
Carefully read the instruction letter that came with the card. The letter should be complete with the Treasury Department seal and a return address of Economic Impact Card, P.O. Box 247022, Omaha, Nebraska, 68124-7022.
The letter contains the following paragraph: Here is your Economic Impact Payment Card enabled by Money Network. It contains the money you are receiving form the U.S. Department of Treasury under the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.
Activate the card by following the instructions included with the card. The activation number is listed on the card (1-800-240-8100). EIP cards are issued by MetaBank, N.A. This is printed on the back of the card, and Visa is printed on the front.
You may take your EIP card to your local bank for further verification of the card and to complete financial transactions. People can transfer the money from their card to an existing bank account online at EIPCard.com. You will need the routing and account number for your bank account.
You can generally use your card without a fee to make purchases anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted — in stores, online, or over the phone. You can also use your EIP card to pay most bills, get cash back with a PIN debit purchase (where available), buy groceries, and get cash from ATMs that carry the Allpoint brand. And you may be able to pay your mortgage or rent if your bank or landlord accepts Visa payments.
If you lose your card (or accidentally throw it away), you can get a free replacement through MetaBank customer service. You do not need to know your card number to request a replacement, and you can also request a replacement by calling 800-240-8100 and choosing option 2 from the main menu.