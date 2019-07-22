When you make a complaint to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) of the FBI, that information helps law enforcement determine where and how prevalent the frauds may be. As of last year, Donna Gregory of IC3, reported the majority of losses were from senior citizens.
For years, people trusted eBay and Craigslist, until the fraudsters believed they could be more successful using the “net” for cybercrime. Gregory explained the majority of internet-enabled crimes affecting seniors were goods and services never received. How do you know the eBay product you are getting such a good deal for, is real?
You send the required price and everything becomes silent. The seller no longer has an account and there is no forwarding address. There may be “stalling time” where you may have to wait a few weeks to receive your shipment. During this time, the scammers keep the nonexistent good on line, to get more “suckers.” There will be nondelivery of goods from this transaction. You must do your research before sending any money in good faith.
Contact the Better Business Bureau to determine the legitimacy of any “company” or type into your web browser the name of the seller; if it is a local vendor, such as the well-known White Elephant, you only need to validate the address. You are warned to tread carefully if you must do out-of-the-country purchases.
It is always wise to remember the advice of Craig Newmark of Craigslist, “Always exchange goods for cash, face to face, and never accept a check, for even a cashier’s check can be forged.”
If you have any information regarding cybercrime that you feel should have been reported, do not hesitate to type into your browser ic3.gov and follow the steps to make a report.
Knowing how unscrupulous the scammers are, know that they may try to represent the government workers, and redirect your complaint to get personal information. You will need to send it to the correct address. All government agencies will use .gov, and you can verify the correct email address as “.gov.” iC3.gov, not ic3.org or ic3.com.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900.
If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call (520) 351-6746.