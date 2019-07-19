This is a new, very clever hotel scam that you need to be aware of before your next stay.
Everybody goes on vacation or business trips and stays at a hotel. Nobody wants to get caught up in a scam, especially while traveling or just trying to have some fun.
You arrive at the hotel and check in with the front desk. You give the clerk your credit card for incidentals and room charges, and they hand it back to you after scanning it.
You head up to your awaiting suite to settle in and all seems good. The front desk transfers an incoming call to your room. When the phone in your room rings, you answer. And the person on the other end says, “Hello sir, this is the front desk. I’m very sorry to trouble you. When checking you in, we came across a problem with the Credit card information you provided. Would you please read me your credit card number and three-digit code on the back?”
No problem, right?
Not thinking there is anything wrong, you oblige since it was the front desk, you thought. But actually, the call is coming from a scammer outside the hotel. He asks for a random room number that turns out to be yours, and then he asks you for your credit card and address information. He sounds so professional and friendly that you think you are talking to the front desk.
If you ever encounter this situation on your travels, follow these simple steps:
• Tell the caller that you will be right down to clear up any problems.
• Then call directly or go to the front desk and ask if there was a problem.
• If there was none, inform the front desk or manager that someone called your room, acting like a front desk employee and asked for your credit information.
• Call the customer service number on the back of your credit card and report the incident to the card provider if you unwittingly provided your information.
• Never give any personal or credit card information over the phone once you have checked in.
• When checking in, always use a credit card and never a debit card.
This information was posted by someone that has been duped and is still cleaning up the mess. If you care about helping others, please share this information. This information could help others avoid this awful situation while traveling.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday through Friday, call (520)351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900.
If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call (520) 351-6746.