Renting a vehicle? Proceed with caution.
• Before contacting a rental company, check your credit card benefits or auto insurance policy – you may already be covered. Always carry your insurance card and information. For a public service report of a “systemic scam” involving one company, view https://youtu.be/keWjdeE_1tE 2
Tips: view consumer channel Travel Astute: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcF8W-C3fqI
Decide what you want beforehand: About to redeem a rental-company voucher and get asked if you want an upgrade for slightly more? That’s upselling – your next credit card statement could shock you.
Say it happens; you dispute it but are told the upgrade included unheard of “Road Assurance” or “Airport Recovery Charge” fees.
For tips on getting a good deal, view Howdini: www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Z6cGQIUTQ
• Fine print on contracts: Read it; question anything you don’t understand, plus documents stapled or folded into any paperwork you’re given. Ask if they alter your original agreement.
• When returning the car in working order, take notice of anyone flooding the carburetor, then charging for repairs far above standard cost. Say you’ve heard of the scheme and threaten to call a lawyer.
Late returns
Some scams involve a late fee even if you returned the car by deadline. Before leaving rental lot, confirm return date, time and whom to call if you run late.
Mileage and more
• Unscrupulous rental companies may bury a fine-print clause stating unlimited mileage applies only to “in-state travel.” Ask up front.
• Study how rental deposits, rules and currency work — not necessarily the amount of money or name of company involved.
The agent asks for a standard deposit but fully charges (not holds) your credit card; it seems high. They charge it to your home currency, not local, claiming it’s bank rules. You agree, then receive your refund in local currency, probably at a different exchange rate, and they’ll keep the profit. Check your next bank statement after returning the car to verify that what you were initially debited matches your refund.
International insurance
You get to your foreign destination, seek out your vehicle but are told the rental company doesn’t accept insurance purchased out-of-country, that you’re responsible for damage and must pay more. For details on this scam and reporting possible fraud: www.scam-detector.com/article/rental-car-insurance-abroad/
Do the math
Some crooks advertise rentals on websites, drastically undercutting prices of established companies. See criminals in action on this consumer alert: https://youtu.be/9dUdX3aW4h0
Those major-low rates promoted by an unknown, online rental outfit “near you” seem great. You call and are told the promotion price is correct, but they’re not that nearby. You go anyway and learn your car’s unavailable and are offered a different one. Prepare for undesired upgrades and insurance on your bill, possibly costing more than pricier companies.
Here’s another apparent scam, from investigativeguy.com, cautioning about having gas receipts at rental return: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY4A-EJAbZs
Travel savvy Don’t get us wrong – most rental companies are legitimate and fair; we’ve just listed deceptive practices some may attempt. Bon voyage, just beware. Report questionable practices to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov