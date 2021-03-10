The coronavirus pandemic upended most aspects of life over the last year, including how we say goodbye to loved ones.
Downtown Tucson's Carrillo's Mortuary owner Leo Carrillo said it's been tough on everyone from the families to him and his staff.
State and local mandates regulating occupancies placed a formidable burden on mortuaries and families – picking and choosing who can attend an in-person service for lost loved ones.
Carrillo said the regulations were fluid over the last year, with limits as low as 10 people. Currently, Carrillo said they've been operating under a 30 percent occupancy limitation. Carrillo's is allowing 30 people on the premises for a single service, viewing or rosary.
"It's been super difficult for families, obviously, having to pick and choose who can and who can't attend the funeral, which is awful," Carrillo said. "As if they're not going through enough as it is, the fact that they may not have seen their loved one because they passed away in a hospital and they were unable to be there with them for however long it was that they were there..."
Carrillo's tried to find different ways to get more family members in, like setting block periods for 30 people per period. Families also made choices between some attending the Mass while others attend the viewings. But Carrillo found there was more leeway when it came to burials with more room afforded to attendance.
"It's just been really hard on the families trying to figure out how to navigate all that as if they don't have enough on their plate already," he said.
Saying goodbye
Whether COVID-related or not, many people may have said goodbye to loved ones over the last year. And most likely noticed a difference when it came to comforting one another.
Nancy Ackley noticed the difference when it came to her sister Liz Wright's service.
COVID-19 mitigation and safety guidelines have affected gatherings and continue to do so as the pandemic enters its second year.
According to the CDC, the United States recorded nearly 525,000 deaths as of Tuesday. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 16,326 statewide and 2,261 in Pima County.
Wright died of COVID-19 on June 27 at St. Mary's hospital in Tucson. And Ackley had to find a different way to say goodbye when it came time for Wright's service.
"We actually didn't do anything in-person and haven't," she said. "I don't know when that will happen. We did have a very nice online Zoom service, which one of our pastors helped us set up. It was quite lovely. We had a full, like what would have been in a church with special music from some of the family, eulogies or memories that we shared with one another and prayers."
Ackley found the online service increased access to more people from around the country, including a friend in London. But she said there is the drawback of losing the in-person condolences found in a simple hug.
"Being in the actual presence of somebody who also knew her and loved her and cared about her is important to share," Ackley said. "But it just physically hasn't been able. We haven't been with anyone except a really few people since last March. Everybody knows that's getting old."
But Ackley is looking to the future when socialization can resume. She said she received both COVID-19 shots.
ADHS reported nearly 2.2 million vaccine doses administered statewide. The state reported 316,522 in Pima County, covering 202,271 people. The county's vaccinations cover more than 19 percent of the population, with 124,349 people fully vaccinated – receiving both Pfizer or Moderna doses or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"We're beginning to see some not too far off (time) where we can be together, at least with small groups and with other people that we know have also gotten the vaccine," Ackley said.
But she hasn't decided if she'll have a memorial service for Wright once the pandemic comes to an end.
Ackley plans to leave Green Valley for her Tennessee home in April and return in the fall. By then, she said too much time would have gone by since her sister passed away.
"And we've already done some pretty special things," she said. "So, I'm sure as I get back together with people face-to-face, there will be a lot of one-on-one hugging and sharing and grieving over Liz. But I doubt we'll do anything in an organized kind of big group of people or anything like that."
Adapting services
Valley Presbyterian Church's Rev. Craig Lindsey said they typically have around 20 deaths per year in the congregation. But he noted they saw a decline during the pandemic.
Despite the decline, Valley Presbyterian continues to do memorial services by Zoom.
"We have the widow or immediate family, if possible, come in, and they're at a laptop," he said.
Lindsey said they then hold a traditional service with family and friends worldwide but without full vestments.
Lindsey found family and friends will also stay online after service to continue talking, similar to a family reunion.
"It breaks down a lot of barriers," he said. "So, this has been a new way of doing memorials that we haven't had to face before."
Rev. Rebecca McElfresh from The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita said it's nearing a year since they last had an in-person service.
"It's a difficult thing when people can't gather together and do the normal things that help us in grief," she said. "We can't sit together. We can't hug each other. It's difficult to bring food over and have a meal."
McElfresh said Zoom was a pleasant surprise option, but others decided not to hold memorials at all until the pandemic ends and in-person services resume.
"Definitely a lot of grief amongst our people," she said. "So, I have seen an uptick in the needs for pastoral care."
That means more counseling, including Stephen Ministry programs – a program with trained laypeople who act as companions.
Lindsey said the grieving process takes two years, but alternative methods like Zoom helps address needs.
"The reality is when we're grieving, we want comfort," he said. "We want things that are normal and expected, which is where ritual comes in."
The Rev. Matthew Crary, a Unitarian Universalists pastor, found the pandemic led to drastic changes in the grieving process.
He says it's not a euphemism when they call memorials a celebration of life.
"We're much more oriented toward really reflecting, reviewing and then living with the death of a person. So it's a celebration of life, and those were in-person gatherings in our church in Amado."
The church is nearing a year since it last held an in-person service – March 22. The impact means they don't have any in-person contact and need to figure out other methods to reach out.
"We try to give an immediate response," Crary said while reflecting on a recent death. "I give a unique reading in that email going out to our broader community."
Crary also invites people to light candles and share in the reading. He said the church is also trying to increase proficiency with Zoom. Right now, he estimated about 60 to 70 percent of the congregation could use Zoom.
"Those are not celebrations of life," he said. "They're not what we're used to because we're not together. But we can do shared reflections, readings and recorded music."
But physical proximity and shared space are important to Crary and the Unitarian Universalists. Crary said they have a meditation garden and labyrinth, which can serve as a celebration of life with shared space while following COVID-19 guidelines.
Moving forward
Green Valley Mortuary owner Brian Triano said they would reevaluate in-person services as vaccinations become more widespread but plan to limit crowd sizes for safety for the time being.
He said some people held off on services due to COVID-19, and he expects an influx of people once the pandemic ends.
Carrillo, in Tucson, also expects an increase in people holding the services that COVID-19 prevented.
On Friday, Carrillo said he was unaware of Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order ending occupancy limitations and how it would impact services. But like Triano, Carrillo said he would maintain occupancy limitations for the general safety of families and staff.
"For the most part, the families have been wonderful," he said. "They've been so easy to work with and so grateful for what we're able to provide. And we're bending over backward to do whatever we can to try and get them as dignified and close to a funeral as they really want. For a while, we were so backed up on funerals, all we could offer was a simple cremation or a graveside service."
It could still be some time before churches and funeral homes return to regular service despite COVID-19 cases declining and vaccinations increasing.
Lindsey said people need to realize COVID-19 will have a long-lasting effect like the 1918 flu or the Black Plague.
And Carrillo has seen that impact first hand.
"I can't speak for every funeral home, but I can tell you that at Carrillo's, we're erring on the side of caution in every way we can," he said. "We've seen the toll that it takes on families, and if anyone were to get sick or infected under any kind of service that I'm providing, I've failed. If that causes me to lose a family or I upset somebody, I'm willing to shoulder that burden."