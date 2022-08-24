The Shoppes at La Posada has launched its summer concert series.
The concerts continue on Fridays at 6 p.m. and through Sept. 30, six musical groups will offer free entertainment.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Shoppes at La Posada has launched its summer concert series.
The concerts continue on Fridays at 6 p.m. and through Sept. 30, six musical groups will offer free entertainment.
Bring a chair and arrive early to choose where to sit — under the courtyard shade canopy or out on the expanse of gravel. Before the music begins head into Posada Java to get a cool drink or ice cream to enjoy. There will also be raffles and a chance to win a gift basket filled with a variety of goodies and indulgences.
As concerts help to support Community Food Banks in Green Valley and Amado, please bring a donation of non-perishable food items or cash.
Sept. 2 – The George Howard Band returns with their high energy and versatile mix of all types of pop, rock, jazz, Motown and traditional rhythm and blues and with a style that is all their own.
Sept. 9 – The Diamond Spur Band was a big hit in summer 2021 and they return with their toe-tapping mix of ballads, dance tunes and happy country music.
Sept. 16 – Billy Shaw Jr. is new to Concerts in the Courtyard and will bring his entertaining mix of southwest rock, country and other popular genres for a lively evening.
Sept. 23 – The popular RAW Band returns with their sparkling mix of music from the 1960s, '70s and beyond. Sit and enjoy their energizing music or feel free to get up and dance!
Sept. 30 – The Jukebox Junqies – remember them from pre-pandemic days? They’re back with lead vocalist Patty Guzman and four musicians entertaining with their varied mix of nostalgic and classic rhythm and blues, rock 'n’ roll, country and Latin music.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.