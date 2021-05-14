The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers gathered for the first time in-person in over 16 months last week to celebrate their volunteer efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination rollout.
Green Valley Council President Debbie Kenyon presented SAV with the annual “Community Service” award for their participation in vaccine distribution events, which inoculated about 3,000 Green Valley residents. Several other SAV members were also presented the “Order of the Silver Telephone” for their help in making hundreds of phone calls in under four hours to notify residents of their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Many individual SAV members also received a “You Made A Difference” award and pin from Commander Doug Kenyon – the first ever community service award given to individual volunteers of SAV.