SAV Awards.png

Green Valley Council President Debbie Kenyon honored members of the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers on May 8 with the annual "Community Service" award and the "Order of the Silver Telephone" for their volunteer efforts during the pandemic. From left: Janie Perkins, Rick Grimmie, Debbie Kenyon and Arlene Walsh. 

 Doug Kenyon

The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers gathered for the first time in-person in over 16 months last week to celebrate their volunteer efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination rollout.

Green Valley Council President Debbie Kenyon presented SAV with the annual “Community Service” award for their participation in vaccine distribution events, which inoculated about 3,000 Green Valley residents. Several other SAV members were also presented the “Order of the Silver Telephone” for their help in making hundreds of phone calls in under four hours to notify residents of their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Many individual SAV members also received a “You Made A Difference” award and pin from Commander Doug Kenyon – the first ever community service award given to individual volunteers of SAV.

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.