As temperatures rise and seasonal Green Valley residents leave to beat the heat, one service by the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers continues to give homeowners peace of mind while they’re away.
The Green Valley SAV’s Home Security Check program, one of the first services offered by the organization, routinely sends patrol units to check on homes, ensuring, among other things, that the property is secure and nothing out of the ordinary is occurring. Like all other programs offered through the SAV, the home check program is free.
“It’s a good service and really makes sense, to be honest with you, because you’ve got an investment here,” said Doug Kenyon, commander of the Green Valley SAV.
“You can know at least a couple times a month, somebody is going around and keeping an eye on things,” Kenyon said.
The routine
During a typical home check, Kenyon said the patrol units first check to see the property is empty by ringing the doorbell or knocking on the door as a precaution.
“Sometimes people surprise us and come back early,” he said.
Once that’s confirmed, officers ensure the front door is locked, and make their way around to the back of the property, checking all windows, sliding doors, side doors and garage doors for security, as well.
It’s this tactic that saved Galen Schroeder from a headache when he returned to his Canoa Hills townhome after spending the summer away a few years back.
“We were having some remodeling done at our home while we were away, and one of the contractors left the door unlocked, and that was only discovered because of the SAVs,” he said during Green Valley Council’s Board of Representatives meeting Thursday.
“So, when you see that SAV vehicle going through your HOA, they’re not just looking around and walking around. They’re rattling doors and really doing a good security check,” he said.
“I highly encourage people to do it, and I thank (SAV) for the great work they did in protecting my home.”
In addition to checking the locks, the SAV patrol units also keep an eye out for leaks, irrigation problems and household pests.
If any issues are discovered, homeowners are notified, as well as a keyholder – a local resident identified by the homeowner who is willing to address minor issues – and Pima County Sheriff’s Department, if necessary. All parties work together to figure out how to best address the issue.
Whether something is amiss or not, Kenyon said every home security check is completed with an official incident report with details about the inspection, a description of issues that were found, and how they were resolved. At the end of each year, the SAV sends letters to all homeowners in the program that includes the dates and times of all home checks of their property.
Ramping back up
Participation in the home security checks did see a decrease during the pandemic. Kenyon said this was likely due to a combination of more seasonal residents choosing to stay in Green Valley, rather than return home for the summer, and some homeowners choosing to leave the area rather abruptly, without much planning.
This summer however, his patrol units are seeing a return to normal, and are averaging 30 to 40 home checks each day. During their busiest summers, the Green Valley SAV has as many as 1,800 homes to patrol periodically.
Each home is checked a minimum of twice a month, but with SAV officers working every day of the week, Kenyon said most homes usually get checked closer to three or four times each month.
Know before you go
The most common issues SAV patrol units find each year are unlocked windows and doors, or water running on the property – sometimes even out the front door, Kenyon said.
Last summer, patrol units saw an increase in residents leaving second vehicles in Green Valley while they were away, sometimes with the car keys inside. If homeowners plan on leaving a vehicle while they’re away, they should take precautions similar to securing their homes, Kenyon said.
“Please remove any valuables you have in that vehicle. Take any important paperwork out of there, such as your insurance or registrations, so if someone does unfortunately get in there, they won’t have that paperwork to know who it belongs to,” he said.
“Also check with your mechanic if you need to do something to leave the car long term, like possibly pulling the battery out, or putting conditioner in the gas,” Kenyon said.
For a full checklist and tips on how to leave your property in good shape, visit the Green Valley Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteers website at gvsav.org/home-security-check. Here, you can also register for the SAV’s Home Security Check program and fill out their form. You can submit the completed form online or in-person at the SAV office at 601 N. La Canada Drive.
Once enrolled, you can update your travel plans at any time through the SAV website, at gvsav.org/contact-us, or by calling the SAV front desk at (520) 351-6744.