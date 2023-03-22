Most people know Madera Canyon, but the Santa Rita Experimental Range at the northwestern edge of the Santa Rita Mountains is far less recognized.

The history of the 80-square-mile research area east of Green Valley is rooted in the modern conservation movement and is responsible for some of the most comprehensive and continuous ecological data sets in the world.

chatting.JPG

Adam Milnor, left, and Mitchel McClaran, center, speak with Dave Mehalic, Heritage Program Manager and Forest Archaeologist, Coronado National Forest. 
letter.JPG

The Forest Service's Adam Milnor holds the letter terminating the previous special use permit with Brett Blum, director of UA SAES, and Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry. 


