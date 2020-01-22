Four years ago, Sahuarita resident Vickie Moore went on a hunt. She was determined to find a place her special-needs daughter could make friends with others like her who also had a relationship with Jesus.
She succeeded. She found Journey Church's Friends for Life program in Tucson.
Several times a month, Stephanie Moore, 27, gets to socialize and learn about Jesus with other adults who have physical and intellectual disabilities. The only problem is Journey Church is nearly an hour away.
Thanks to the Rev. Sandy Johnson, the Moores won't have to travel that far again.
Johnson is launching Friends for Life South at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in February.
As it turns out, Stephanie was the first to welcome Johnson to Sahuarita after she was appointed to the church July 1. Stephanie, who volunteers with the church's children's group, invited Johnson for a walk. Along the way she mentioned her involvement with Friends for Life and invited Johnson to attend.
"What I saw was maybe 30 adults with disabilities having an amazing time singing and playing games and learning about God and connecting with one another, and it was community, which is what church is all about," Johnson said.
Immediately, Johnson said she felt called to start another chapter of Friends for Life to serve disabled adults of all faiths living in the Southern part of the state.
Twice a month, the church will host gatherings where adults with special needs can eat snacks, listen to music, play games, learn Bible verses and just talk about God in a comfortable setting. Occasionally, they'll co-sponsor larger events with the Tucson Friends for Life program.
"I believe there is a need for this probably in every community," Johnson said. "It's almost like a no-brainer when you realize, 'Oh, what's missing in church? Where are the disabled people?' It's like, oh my goodness, there's this whole population of people that are missing and you know they're in the community, but they're kind of hidden once they get out of school and unless you're working in that field you just kind of don't see them."
They've been passed over, not because churches have said they're not welcome but because churches didn't realize there's a need, Johnson said.
People also sometimes stay home because it's uncomfortable going places you're not sure you'll be accepted, she said.
Johnson believes she can help demystify people like Stephanie, who suffers from craniosynostosis, a condition in which one or more of the fibrous sutures in an infant's skull prematurely fuses by turning into bone, thereby changing the growth pattern of the skull. Stephanie has undergone several facial and cranial surgeries and has intellectual disabilities in addition to epilepsy.
"I think people are afraid of things they don't know, whether it's race, gender identity or country of origin," Johnson said. "I think sometimes, because we don't know about other cultures or other people, we just stay away."
Vickie Moore couldn't be happier about Johnson's efforts. After special-needs people graduate from high school, there's a sort of "black hole" that opens up and there are few opportunities for them to socialize, she said.
"This was as if the stars aligned," she said.
During club events, Moore said the participants have fun, but they also break into groups to talk about such things as bullying, ways to share Jesus, how to pray and how they can help people better understand them.
It's a confidence-booster, she said.
Stephanie Moore said her favorite part of Friends for Life is "going to the groups." She described Johnson as "wonderful."
At the end of every Friends for Life event, Vickie Moore said participants say, "'This is the best night ever' because they don't feel like someone is going to make fun of them. They feel like, 'These are my people. These are my people and we're all together and this is our night.'"
Friends for Life holds a prom and a talent show every year. Last year, Stephanie received a standing ovation after singing at the show.
"She killed it," she said.
Her voice choking up with emotion, Vickie Moore said every time she comes away from a Friends for Life event, she feels overwhelmed with gratitude.
"I feel like when we go into the club or to one of their events it's like they are sharing a portion of the kingdom with you and you get to participate in their portion of the Kingdom and it is a blessing that you'll never, ever, ever, ever find anywhere else," she said.