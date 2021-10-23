Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is getting a new CEO, but outgoing leader Stephen Harris isn’t going far.
Kerry Noble, who has served as chief financial officer since February, will step into the CEO role Nov. 1.
Harris, 75, joined the hospital’s executive board as president and chairman in October 2019, and took on the CEO role a year later when Kelly Adams left. He will return to chair the board, a job that will see him on the hospital campus part time four days a week, he said. Harris said he viewed his yearlong tenure as transitional as they sought a new leader.
Noble is the hospital’s sixth CEO since it opened in 2015, and he and Harris are the first CEOs to live in the Green Valley-Sahuarita area. Both have homes in Quail Creek.
“We’ll be a team, he’ll be the boss,” Harris said with a laugh.
Hospital update
Patrick Feeney, managing director of Lateral Investment Management, the hospital owner, said a year ago when Harris took over that SCVRH was in “the best financial spot in its history.”
Harris, who stepped into the role amid the pandemic, said the past year continued to be successful despite the challenges of COVID-19. The hospital received government funding to keep the doors open, as did many medical facilities, but a lack of an on-site pulmonologist meant they didn’t see as many COVID-19 patients in the ICU as other hospitals.
The 49-bed hospital opened in 2015 as Green Valley Hospital and was in bankruptcy two years later. Lateral bought it in 2018, and has since poured millions of dollars into services, doctors and equipment.
Up the road
Noble said the opening a year ago of Northwest Hospital’s Sahuarita site has had a “minimal effect” on Santa Cruz’s day-to-day operations.
But he said the hospital lost a low-volume adjustment payment from Medicare — worth about $700,000 a year — that was paid out only if there was no competing hospital within 15 miles. Northwest is 12 miles north.
Noble said elective surgeries “still haven’t rebounded yet” from the pandemic, and they still see people putting off medical care.
“Just when it looked like it was going to come back, we had this second breakout, the Delta variance,” he said.
He expects to see better numbers as the population swells for the winter season.
Meanwhile, Santa Cruz is developing two rural clinics — Nogales open by Jan. 1, Tubac by March 1.
If there is a holdup, blame it on worldwide problems with the supply chain, he said.
“We have equipment sitting out on one of those barges right now,” Noble said. “It’s equipment we ordered for one of our new clinics — exam tables, an X-ray unit, furniture. It’s off the coast of California and was supposed to arrive over a month ago.”
He said their day-to-day hospital supply needs are met, they’re just unable to order large of quantities.
Harris said there is no talk of selling the hospital “on the horizon,” and said at some point it might happen but it would be more than three years out.
Noble’s background
Noble has 40-plus years of experience at community hospitals.
He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and an MBA from Arkansas State University. He was with Great Bend Regional Hospital in Great Bend, Kansas, from 2011 to 2018, when it was sold to the University of Kansas Health System. He left there as CEO, and did consulting work for about two years before coming to Green Valley.
Noble said he grew up on a small cotton farm in southeastern Missouri, one of nine children. He is an identical triplet.