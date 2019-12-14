In the spirit of Christmas, generous and giving neighbors on Desert Sunset Drive in San Ignacio Vistas help each other with setting up and lighting their outdoor holiday displays.
As homeowners got older or their husbands passed away some homeowners needed help setting up their annual outdoor holiday lights.
“Anybody who needs help on Desert Sunset will get help. Homeowners on other streets come by to see our street,” said winter resident Susan Rosa, who, with her husband Brian, likes the camaraderie and warmth.
They’re from Calgary, Canada and have been renting the same home here for five years.
Homeowners Tom and DiAnn Bresina, who volunteer at the White Elephant two days a week, started setting up outdoor reindeer about 16 years ago.
Tom works along with neighbors setting up his growing herd of 21 lighted deer, but can’t do it by himself.
“Many of the deer were bought new but some were acquired at the White Elephant. The deer spend the rest of the year in our attic but by mid-November we can hear them getting very frisky and noisy. That’s when we know it’s time to decorate and get the herd out for their annual romp.
“We love this tradition and really appreciate all the good help each year setting the herd up. All the Desert Sunset neighbors are close and we help and depend on each good neighbor to continue the tradition each holiday season,” DiAnn said.
Kathy Curran said she couldn’t do her outdoor tree without help, especially the top part. Neighbors were there to help her put on the lights for the whole tree.
Chris Hall-Yamaoka, whose husband passed away last year needed help setting up her outdoor décor and lighting and got the help she needed.
On December 3, after all the decorations and lights were up and working, Jim and Karen Steffen hosted a potluck with 16 involved homeowners bringing a dish to share.
